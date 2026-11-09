



The Philippines has provided India with a broader procurement wish list covering a range of Indian defence equipment, signalling a potential expansion of defence cooperation between the two countries.





Manila is already India’s first overseas customer for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, having signed a contract worth approximately $375 million in 2022. That landmark agreement marked India's debut export sale of the missile and strengthened strategic ties between New Delhi and Manila.





A significantly larger follow-on order is now reportedly nearing completion. The proposed deal, estimated at around $800 million, could involve roughly five additional BrahMos systems and close to 60 missiles, although the contract has not yet been formally signed.





The Philippines has also requested modifications to the BrahMos system through a dedicated wish list submitted to Indian authorities. The changes are intended to better suit the archipelagic nation’s geography, infrastructure and operational requirements, improving deployment flexibility across its thousands of islands.





Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has confirmed Manila’s desire to expand its BrahMos inventory, stating that the country hopes to acquire more units while tailoring the system to local conditions.





The move comes as the Philippines continues to strengthen its coastal defence posture amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.





The potential agreement would represent a major boost for India’s growing defence export ambitions. New Delhi has set a target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, building on exports worth about ₹40,000 crore achieved so far.





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms. Growing international interest in the system has helped position it as a flagship product in India’s expanding defence export portfolio.





As discussions progress, the wider procurement wish list suggests that the Philippines may be looking beyond missile systems and exploring additional Indian-made defence capabilities, potentially opening a new phase in bilateral defence cooperation.





Agencies







