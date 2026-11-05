



India is moving towards a major expansion of its indigenous Pinaka rocket artillery program, with approximately 4,000 rockets currently in the procurement pipeline.





The planned orders are split broadly between domestic military requirements and exports, with around 2,000 rockets intended for the Indian Army and a further 2,000 earmarked for Armenia.





The development highlights the growing role of India's domestic defence manufacturing sector and the increasing international demand for indigenous military systems. Pinaka has emerged as India's most successful artillery export and continues to strengthen the country's position in the global defence market.





According to disclosures made by Apollo Micro Systems management during its earnings call, the Indian Army procurement process has already advanced to the request-for-quotation, bidding and negotiation stages. Contracts could potentially be awarded before the end of December 2026, although the timeline remains subject to the completion of procurement procedures.





The manufacturing effort is expected to involve Munitions India Limited, Solar Industries India and Bharat Forge. Apollo Micro Systems is also part of the wider supply chain and has confirmed its participation in the quotation process.





For the Indian Army, the proposed order of around 2,000 rockets would support ongoing artillery modernisation efforts and enhance long-range battlefield firepower. The additional 2,000 rockets planned for Armenia would further deepen defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan while expanding the international footprint of the Pinaka system.





Armenia has already emerged as a significant overseas customer for Indian defence equipment and was the first foreign nation to acquire the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. The country has also received guided variants of Pinaka rockets, reflecting a growing strategic defence partnership between the two nations.





Pinaka was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and has become a key component of the Indian Army's rocket artillery capability.





The modular system can employ different rocket variants and has steadily gained recognition for its effectiveness, range and indigenous design.





However, while the overall order pipeline has been disclosed, the final allocation of production responsibilities, contract awards, manufacturing shares and delivery schedules has not yet been officially confirmed. Further clarity is expected once procurement decisions and export contracts are formally announced.





Agencies







