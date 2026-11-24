



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to further expand its collaboration with the domestic private sector, encouraging the country’s premier military research agency to share more of its research and development capabilities with industry, The Hindu Business Line reported





The move is aimed at strengthening India's indigenous defence ecosystem and helping private companies become globally competitive in both quality and cost.





The direction was conveyed during a high-level meeting chaired by Modi on 20 August, attended by senior secretaries, including Defence Secretary RK Singh, who is also holding additional charge as DRDO Chairman.





Following the meeting, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan informed officials across the infrastructure, governance, security and foreign affairs sectors that the Prime Minister had suggested that DRDO share its research and technology with private industry.





According to the communication, "DRDO may share research and technology with the private sector to help them become globally competitive in terms of both quality and cost."





While the proposal has received policy-level backing, DRDO is still evaluating how it can be implemented. Officials are examining which technologies and strategic systems can be shared with industry, the extent of such sharing, and the safeguards required to protect sensitive capabilities while encouraging innovation.





At present, DRDO engages industry largely through initiatives such as Transfer of Technology (ToT), Development-cum-Production Partner (DCPP), and the Technology Development Fund (TDF). However, participation from private companies has generally been concentrated around technology transfer and production stages rather than early-stage research.





Experts point out that DRDO has traditionally been cautious about opening its research processes during the development phase. The absence of a clearly defined policy framework has often created challenges relating to incentives, intellectual property, and attribution of credit between government scientists and private industry partners, particularly in the development of specialised technologies.





The Ministry of Defence has gradually introduced reforms intended to provide a more level playing field for private industry. One of the most significant measures has been the creation of a secondary production line in the aerospace sector, reducing the long-standing monopoly of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Private conglomerates have also been invited to participate in prototype development for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





Private-sector Development-cum-Production Partners have additionally been selected for the production of missile weapon systems, an area that has become increasingly important in modern non-contact warfare.





Sources familiar with the matter believe that both DRDO and the wider Ministry machinery need to adopt a greater appetite for risk. They argue that genuine breakthrough innovation is often driven by experimentation and acceptance of failure, summarised by the philosophy: "fail fast to succeed". Existing financial, procurement and audit procedures are frequently viewed as restrictive in this regard.





A former senior DRDO scientist said that research sharing must be institutionalised rather than left to individual discretion. According to him, scientists are heavily influenced by the priorities of their laboratory leadership, and without a structured framework supporting collaboration, meaningful knowledge sharing will remain difficult within a system primarily oriented towards procurement.





The former scientist also noted that bureaucratic hurdles can result in promising projects being discontinued before completion. At the same time, he emphasised that private industry must accelerate its own investment in research and development and adopt a longer-term national perspective towards technological advancement.





According to data cited by the Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India), defence public sector undertakings account for the majority of institutional defence R&D expenditure. Companies such as HAL, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) typically allocate more than six per cent of their budgets towards research and development activities.





By contrast, large private-sector defence firms have historically devoted a much smaller proportion of revenue, generally around one to 1.5 per cent, towards R&D. Their focus has largely remained on licensed production, build-to-print manufacturing and subsystem integration rather than original technology development.





Nevertheless, many Start-Ups and MSMEs are increasingly demonstrating a willingness to pursue advanced and future-oriented technologies, signalling a gradual shift in the innovation landscape.





Government funding for defence research has also strengthened. Across the three Budgets from FY2024-25 to FY2026-27, DRDO's Budget Estimates increased by 22 per cent overall, with capital expenditure consistently representing approximately 55 to 59 per cent of the organisation's total allocation.





During the meeting, Modi also proposed exploring the introduction of defence engineering courses in universities. The objective is to broaden specialised education offerings and ensure a steady supply of highly trained personnel capable of supporting India's expanding defence industrial base.





DRDO has already established 15 Centres of Excellence across Indian Institutes of Technology to strengthen collaboration with academia in the development and production of military technologies and systems.





In parallel, the AICTE-DRDO M.Tech in Defence Technology continues to serve as a dedicated two-year postgraduate engineering course designed to create a specialised defence R&D workforce.





Scientists believe that while some institutions already offer relevant courses, greater focus and urgency are required.





Given the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, electronic warfare and next-generation missile technologies, they argue that India must accelerate both capability development and talent creation to remain competitive in future conflicts.





Agencies







