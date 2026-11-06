



Fresh claims of drone strikes and heavy firing have emerged from Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), with tensions reportedly intensifying between Pakistani security forces and protesters.





The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has alleged that security forces launched an operation targeting protest sit-ins in the area. According to the organisation, heavy weapons were used and drone attacks were carried out from multiple directions during the operation.





JAAC claims that several protesters were injured in the clashes and has called for the immediate suspension of the security operation. The group said the use of force against demonstrators has heightened concerns over civilian safety in the region.





JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri appealed to residents to travel to Rawalakot in support of the protesters. He also urged overseas Kashmiris to raise awareness of the situation and press for international attention.





Another JAAC leader, Sardar Zaheem Sadozai, called on Pakistan to halt the operation and pursue dialogue, stating that negotiations should be prioritised over the use of force.





The committee has further appealed to international media outlets, human rights organisations and the wider global community to intervene and help ensure the protection of civilians caught up in the unrest.





Meanwhile, local outlet The Azadi Times reported that three people were killed and dozens more injured during the clashes. However, the reported casualty figures, as well as allegations concerning drone activity, have not been independently verified.





Pakistani police have offered a different version of events, alleging that armed protesters initiated the confrontation by opening fire first.





The latest allegations come amid continuing unrest in parts of PoK, where demonstrations in recent months have focused on governance, economic pressures and public grievances. The contrasting accounts from protest leaders and authorities have made it difficult to independently establish the precise sequence of events, while concerns continue to grow over the safety of civilians in the affected area.





ANI







