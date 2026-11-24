



The Indian Navy’s massive Project-17B stealth frigate acquisition is entering a crucial phase, with bidding for the seven-vessel program, valued at approximately $7.54 billion (₹70,000 Crores), scheduled to close next week.





The competition is one of the largest indigenous warship procurement efforts undertaken by India and is expected to shape the future composition of the Navy’s surface fleet.





Industry expectations indicate that the lowest bidder (L1) could be declared before March 2027, while formal contract signature is anticipated by the fourth quarter of FY2027-28, or before March 2028.





Project-17B is intended to deliver seven next-generation stealth frigates that will build upon the capabilities of the Project-17A Nilgiri-class vessels currently entering service. The new ships are expected to feature enhanced stealth characteristics, improved sensors, more powerful combat-management systems, stronger air-defence capabilities, advanced anti-submarine warfare systems and long-range strike weapons.





Unlike earlier major naval construction projects that were largely allocated through nomination, Project-17B is being pursued through a competitive bidding process. The move represents a significant shift in Indian naval procurement policy and is expected to intensify competition among the country's leading shipbuilders.





The tender has attracted interest from major domestic yards, including Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The final contract value will ultimately depend on the outcome of the commercial and technical evaluation process.





Industry observers have drawn parallels with the recently structured Project 17 Alpha arrangement, which adopted a 4:3 distribution between the L1 and L2 shipyards. A similar framework remains a possibility for Project-17B, enabling production responsibilities to be shared while maintaining competitive pricing and delivery schedules.





Within this context, GRSE is reportedly targeting the leading bidder position. Should the Kolkata-based shipbuilder secure L1 status, its projected share of the program could exceed $4.3 billion, or more than ₹40,000 crore, making it one of the most valuable warship construction contracts in the company's history.





GRSE is also evaluating how Project-17B construction could proceed alongside the proposed Next Generation Corvette (NGC) program. The yard is expected to leverage public-private partnership arrangements and industrial collaborations to expand manufacturing capacity and manage multiple large-scale naval projects simultaneously.





Project-17B forms part of the Indian Navy’s broader modernisation strategy aimed at fielding a new generation of frontline surface combatants.





The frigates are expected to succeed and improve upon the capabilities of the Project-17A class, which already incorporates a high degree of indigenous content and advanced weapons, including BrahMos missiles and sophisticated air-defence systems.





The program traces its origins to approvals granted under the Ministry of Defence's long-term force development plans. As one of India's most strategically significant naval projects, it is expected to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capabilities, support the country's self-reliance objectives and provide the Navy with a highly capable class of multi-role stealth warships for future maritime operations.





With bid submissions now reaching the final stage, attention will shift towards technical assessments, commercial evaluations and eventual bidder selection, setting the stage for one of the most consequential Indian naval contracts of the decade.





Agencies







