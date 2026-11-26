



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday met the team behind GalaxEye, one of India’s leading space-tech Start-Ups, and congratulated them on their achievements in advancing Earth observation technology.





The Bangalore-based company is the developer of Mission Drishti, described as the world’s first hybrid OptoSAR Earth observation satellite. Launched in May 2026, it is India’s largest privately built satellite and combines Optical and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technologies to deliver high-resolution imagery around the clock, regardless of weather conditions.





Sharing his impressions after the interaction, Misri praised the young team and expressed confidence in their future achievements.





"It was a pleasure to spend time today with the young team at @GalaxEye - one of India’s most promising space Start-Ups and responsible for the world’s only OptoSAR satellite. Proud of them and wishing them all success in the years ahead," he wrote.





The meeting follows a landmark year for the company, whose Mission Drishti satellite was successfully launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket on 3 May. The mission is regarded as a significant milestone for India’s rapidly expanding private space sector.





Earlier in May, GalaxEye Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Suyash Singh addressed speculation surrounding the satellite after open-source intelligence trackers observed what appeared to be tumbling during its initial operations in orbit.





"The satellite is alive and kicking. We're still in the commissioning phase. It's all on track," Singh said.





He explained that commissioning strategies differ according to the type of payload carried by a satellite and stressed that Mission Drishti follows a different operational approach from conventional optical imaging spacecraft.





"People think there are optical satellites which need to be determined on day one. Our satellite is kind of different, so we don't follow the same strategy effectively," Singh said, adding that the mission remained on course and expressing optimism for its continued success.





Unlike traditional optical satellites, SAR technology can capture images through cloud cover and in complete darkness, making it particularly valuable for national security applications, maritime domain awareness, environmental monitoring, disaster response and other strategic requirements.





Singh explained that the company challenged conventional assumptions by developing a system that synchronises optical and radar sensors through Off-Nadir Angle imaging, enabling both sensors to observe the same target area from a shared 20-degree viewing angle.





"We were aware of the fact that most of the imaging, even in the highest resolution satellites that exist today, is done at an angle called ONA (Off Nadir Angle) imaging. Radars anyway look at an angle. If I make optical look at the same angle and synchronise them, I will be able to build this particular sensor stack," he said.





Before launch, the technology underwent extensive research and development using drones, a challenging environment for radar-based systems because of constant motion and instability. GalaxEye carried out more than 200 test flights and developed sophisticated mathematical models and digital signal processing techniques to compensate for movement and improve image quality.





A major commercial advantage of the OptoSAR concept is reliability. With around 70 per cent of the Earth frequently covered by clouds, the hybrid architecture ensures continuous access to useful observation data.





"Our best sell to our customers is consistency. Rain or shine, day or night, It'll give you one data," Singh said.





Weighing 190 kg, Mission Drishti is also recognised as India's first privately built SAR imaging satellite. Its OptoSAR architecture combines Electro-Optical and SAR sensors into a single platform capable of delivering imagery of virtually any location on Earth at any time and in nearly all weather conditions.





According to Singh, critics had initially questioned whether sensors traditionally designed to observe from different angles could be successfully integrated into one operational system. The success of the mission has demonstrated the viability of that approach.





Looking ahead, GalaxEye plans to deploy a constellation of approximately 10 satellites over the next three-and-a-half years. The objective is to reduce revisit times from roughly seven days to daily coverage for locations across the globe.





"The goal is to absolutely take the entire Earth Observation market globally and build the number one Earth Observation company from India," Singh said.





The company has also established significant partnerships with ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and IN-SPACe. Through a landmark reseller agreement with NSIL, GalaxEye's OptoSAR data will be marketed internationally using the organisation's global commercial network, making GalaxEye the first private Indian satellite operator to formally utilise the government's worldwide sales infrastructure.





IN-SPACe played a crucial role by facilitating regulatory approvals and providing access to advanced ISRO testing facilities, resources that were particularly important for a Start-Up operating with limited capital.





The company also benefited from support under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which provided funding and technical challenge opportunities. These helped GalaxEye refine its sensor stack and develop capabilities suited to both strategic and defence applications.





With Mission Drishti now progressing through its commissioning phase and expansion plans already underway, GalaxEye is positioning itself as a significant player in the global Earth observation market while showcasing the growing capabilities of India’s private space industry.





ANI







