



With ongoing questions surrounding the transfer of critical technologies, a pragmatic course of action would be to procure two squadrons of Rafale-F4 fighters directly off the shelf while maintaining a strong and sustained focus on the TEJAS MK-2 program.





Such an approach would provide the Indian Air Force with a near-term capability boost without creating additional delays associated with local assembly arrangements.





If key technologies are not being transferred, the strategic value of assembling a premium-priced aircraft domestically becomes significantly less compelling.





The acquisition of Rafale-F4 aircraft could help address immediate operational requirements, ensuring that squadron strength and combat readiness are maintained while indigenous projects continue to mature.





At the same time, TEJAS MK-2 should remain at the centre of India's long-term fighter modernisation strategy. The aircraft is expected to play a critical role in strengthening domestic aerospace capabilities and reducing long-term dependence on foreign defence suppliers.





To maximise the benefits of the TEJAS MK-2 program, its manufacturing process could be opened to greater private-sector participation. A broader industrial base would help create a sustainable aerospace ecosystem, encourage competition, improve production efficiency, and support the development of advanced engineering expertise across the country.





Private-sector involvement could also accelerate supply-chain development, increase production capacity, and foster innovation among Indian companies involved in the country's defence aviation sector.





Failing to provide strong institutional and financial backing to the TEJAS MK-2 project would risk undermining years of investment in indigenous fighter development. Such a decision could weaken efforts to build a self-reliant aerospace industry and limit future opportunities for domestic technological advancement.





In this context, Rafale-F4 fighters can serve as an interim capability enhancer, but TEJAS MK-2 remains the platform that will ultimately determine the strength and sustainability of India's indigenous combat aviation ecosystem.





Not backing TEJAS MK-2 would be a strategically short-sighted decision with long-term consequences for the nation's defence-industrial ambitions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







