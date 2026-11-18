



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Japan’s Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday after being received by his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi.

Singh arrived in the Japanese capital alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to participate in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting, commonly known as the 2+2 Dialogue.

Upon their arrival in Tokyo, India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, welcomed both ministers. Jaishankar was also received by Deputy Chief of Mission Madhu Sudan.





The Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated that Jaishankar’s visit includes participation in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting as well as the nineteenth India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.





During the visit, Singh and Jaishankar will jointly lead the Indian delegation at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. They will be joined by Koizumi and Japan’s Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, representing the Japanese side.





The discussions are expected to cover the full spectrum of India-Japan defence and strategic cooperation. The two countries will also exchange views on regional and global developments while reaffirming their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Singh’s bilateral meeting with Koizumi will be their third engagement of 2026. The talks build on previous discussions held in New Delhi in August and during the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October.





Both ministers are expected to explore ways to deepen cooperation in defence technology and equipment, strengthen maritime security, expand the scale and complexity of tri-service military exercises, and promote closer industrial collaboration.





The visit is also intended to advance operational and industrial cooperation between the two countries as both governments seek to further strengthen their growing defence partnership.





In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defence said, “The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational and industrial synergy between the two countries.”





Ahead of his departure, Singh highlighted the strength of relations between the two nations, describing India and Japan as partners linked by mutual trust, democratic values and a shared vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





“During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to productive discussions that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations,” Singh said.





India and Japan have steadily expanded their strategic partnership in recent years through strengthened defence cooperation, increased military exercises, maritime collaboration and closer engagement across regional security initiatives.





The latest high-level meetings in Tokyo are expected to further reinforce that trajectory and identify new opportunities for long-term cooperation.





ANI







