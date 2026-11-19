



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the recent Quad Leaders' Meeting in Manila as “excellent, important and very fruitful”, underlining the growing momentum behind cooperation among the four Indo-Pacific partners.





Speaking in a video shared by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Rubio said preparations for the next Quad Leaders' Meeting are already under way. He also highlighted an upcoming Business Leaders' Meeting, indicating that engagement among the Quad nations will continue across both governmental and commercial sectors.





Reflecting on the summit, Rubio noted that Quad foreign ministers met five times during 2026 to lay the groundwork for the leaders' gathering. “We had an excellent Quad Leaders' meeting yesterday. We're looking forward to the next one. We're working on that already,” he said, adding that the discussions in Manila were “a long and important and very fruitful meeting”.





Gor echoed that assessment, saying the grouping continues to produce tangible outcomes. He stated that the summit reflected the work being undertaken to deepen collaboration among the four partners and pointed to further progress through forthcoming business and leadership engagements.





The meeting brought together US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Manila on Tuesday. The summit was held against the backdrop of nearly a decade since the Quad's revival and the tenth anniversary of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision first articulated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016.





The leaders met amid a period of expanding cooperation across maritime security, resilient supply chains, advanced technologies and regional stability. Recent Quad initiatives have increasingly focused on practical collaboration, including economic resilience, information-sharing and disaster response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.





Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi said the discussions had strengthened the group's shared objectives for the region.





“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.





He added: “Today's meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”





The Manila summit also reinforced the Quad's broader commitment to promoting peace, stability, connectivity and economic prosperity across the Indo-Pacific, with leaders signalling continued efforts to translate strategic dialogue into practical outcomes for the region.





ANI







