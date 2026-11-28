



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has underlined Moscow’s growing emphasis on strategic partnerships with India, China and Iran, presenting these relationships as central pillars of Russia’s foreign policy as it adapts to what it describes as an emerging multipolar international order.





Speaking at a meeting with participants of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund’s Dialogue for the Future programme in Moscow, Lavrov said Russia continues to maintain strong ties with major powers and regional organisations despite the deterioration of relations with Western countries.





Lavrov described India as one of Russia’s most important partners, reaffirming that bilateral ties are officially characterised as a “privileged strategic partnership”. He also highlighted Russia’s close relationship with China and referred to Moscow’s agreement with Iran as an especially advanced strategic partnership.





“Our relations with India are officially described as a privileged strategic partnership. We also enjoy an especially advanced strategic partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran, formalised in a treaty signed a year and a half ago,” Lavrov said.





The Russian Foreign Minister pointed to the growing significance of Russia’s engagement with China, arguing that the partnership had once again demonstrated its value during the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. He cited the first-ever trilateral summit involving Russia, China and the United States as evidence of the influence and effectiveness of Moscow-Beijing cooperation.





“Then, of course, there is our partnership with the People’s Republic of China, which once again demonstrated its effectiveness at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, not least through the first-ever trilateral summit involving Russia, China and the United States,” he said.





Beyond its bilateral relationships, Lavrov stressed that Russia possesses an extensive network of international partnerships through organisations such as the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.





“We have no shortage of partners with whom to work: there are the CSTO, the CIS, the EAEU, the SCO and, of course, BRICS, a broad-based association of truly global reach,” he stated.





Lavrov’s remarks come against the backdrop of sustained high-level engagement between Moscow and New Delhi. During the 18th BRICS Summit in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skills mobility and people-to-people sectors. Their discussions also covered regional and international developments, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region.





The meeting followed an earlier interaction between the two leaders at the SCO Summit in Bishkek in August, reflecting the continued momentum in India-Russia relations despite shifting geopolitical dynamics.





According to the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders agreed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated India’s longstanding position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the preferred means of resolving international disputes.





Iran featured prominently in Lavrov’s assessment of Russia’s strategic priorities. He highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed between Moscow and Tehran in January 2025, which established a framework for broader cooperation in diplomacy, trade, economics, science, technology, energy and defence.





The agreement entered into force on 2 October 2025 and has become a key mechanism for expanding cooperation between the two countries amid evolving regional and global strategic conditions.





Lavrov framed these partnerships within a broader argument that the global balance of power is undergoing a historic transformation. He contended that the international system that had been dominated by Western powers for centuries is gradually being replaced by new centres of economic growth and political influence, particularly across Asia and the wider Global South.





“It is obvious to everyone that the issue concerns the tectonic shifts that are underway on the international stage, where the old world order, which was maintained for 500 years, first by Europeans and subsequently by the ‘collective West,’ is being replaced with new growth centres,” he said.





Lavrov described the rise of a multipolar order as an irreversible historical process and argued that attempts to resist the transition would ultimately prove unsuccessful.





“Those who are trying to slow down this process can possibly hinder the rise of the new multipolar world order, but this will eventually take place anyway, and they will have to find common ground,” he said.





He also criticised what he characterised as efforts by the United States, Europe and their allies to shape the foreign policy choices of other nations, arguing that emerging powers are increasingly exercising strategic autonomy and pursuing partnerships based on their own national interests.





At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Russia intends to continue engaging through multilateral institutions and implementing decisions reached collectively within international forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).





His comments reflect Moscow’s wider diplomatic strategy of expanding engagement across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other regions while promoting a multipolar framework for international relations.





The emphasis on India, China and Iran highlights Russia’s intention to strengthen cooperation with influential regional powers as it seeks to diversify its global partnerships beyond the West.





ANI







