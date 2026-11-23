



Russia's Sukhoi is progressing studies to integrate a heavy air-to-surface or air-to-sea missile onto the Su-30 fighter after receiving a requirement from an undisclosed customer.





The proposed enhancement is expected to involve only limited modifications to the aircraft while significantly expanding its long-range strike capabilities against both maritime and land-based targets.





The development was confirmed on 22 November by Oleg Pankov, Chief Designer at the Sukhoi experimental design bureau (OKB Sukhoi), during an interview on the Russian television programme Voennaya Priemka, broadcast by the Zvezda channel.





"There are studies and the customer's need to install a heavy air-to-surface or air-to-sea missile on the aircraft has matured. Work is under way, the interest exists and small design modifications are required. It is viable," Pankov stated.





The effort follows an established precedent within the Su-30 family: the integration of the BrahMos-A supersonic cruise missile on the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet. That project demonstrated that a heavy stand-off weapon could be successfully adapted for carriage and launch from a fighter aircraft, albeit with extensive engineering work.





Jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, the BrahMos-A remains one of the most notable examples of a heavy air-launched missile integrated onto a frontline combat aircraft. The missile measures approximately eight metres in length, has a diameter of 670 mm and weighs close to 2.5 tons at launch.





Powered by a solid-fuel booster and a liquid-fuel ramjet, the BrahMos-A can achieve speeds of up to Mach 2.8 and engage targets at ranges exceeding 300 kilometres. It carries a warhead of up to 300 kg and is designed to strike both naval and land targets using advanced navigation and terminal guidance systems.





Integrating the missile onto the Su-30MKI required structural, mechanical, electrical and software modifications to the aircraft. In addition, the missile itself underwent changes, including a weight reduction of roughly 500 kg, to ensure compatibility with airborne launch requirements.





While this experience provides a valuable technical benchmark, it does not mean the same modifications can be directly transferred to other Su-30 variants.





Comments made during the broadcast suggest the latest integration project may be linked to export customers. During the same program, United Aircraft Corporation Director General Vadim Badeja pointed to the BrahMos project as a successful example of technological cooperation with India and noted that lessons learnt from the effort are being applied elsewhere.





Badeja also highlighted ongoing improvements to the Su-30 family derived from Russian operational experience and referenced the Su-30SME, a variant specifically developed for international customers. These remarks indicate Moscow's intention to offer enhanced strike capabilities as part of future export packages.





Should the new missile integration proceed, it would provide the Su-30 with a substantially improved stand-off attack capability. Such a weapon would be particularly valuable for anti-ship operations and the engagement of high-value land targets from extended ranges while keeping launch aircraft farther from hostile air-defence networks.





Recent combat operations have also underlined the challenges that high-speed missiles create for defenders. Supersonic weapons generally provide air-defence operators with less reaction time than subsonic cruise missiles, increasing the difficulty of interception even against modern and layered air-defence systems.





The exact missile under consideration and the identity of the customer remain undisclosed, but Sukhoi's confirmation that work is already under way suggests the programme has moved beyond the purely conceptual stage and into detailed engineering assessment.





Agencies







