



India's proposed $36 billion MRFA program for 114 additional Rafale fighter jets is expected to involve extensive manufacturing activity within the country, but key French companies appear determined to retain control over the most sensitive technologies.





According to a French report published on 12 November, both Dassault Aviation and Safran are prepared to significantly expand industrial cooperation with India in pursuit of the massive fighter acquisition program. However, both companies have drawn clear boundaries around the technologies they are willing to transfer.





Safran Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andriès stated: “On the M88 engine, we will establish an assembly line in India, obviously. But the most critical parts of the M88 engines, we will not manufacture anywhere other than France.”





Under the proposed arrangement, India could receive an M88 engine assembly line, local manufacturing work and expanded sourcing from Indian suppliers. Nevertheless, the engine's most sensitive and technologically complex components would continue to be produced exclusively at Safran facilities in France.





The French report indicates that the industrial division of responsibilities extends beyond the engine itself. Dassault Aviation intends to retain ownership and control of the Rafale's complete design definition, engineering specifications, materials data and production standards. While aircraft structures may increasingly be manufactured and assembled in India, authority over future modifications and development of the platform would remain with France.





The report notes that India's Defence Acquisition Council approved the requirement for 114 fighters in February 2026, although a final contract has yet to be signed. New Delhi has indicated that the majority of the aircraft would be produced in India, with the Indian Air Force reportedly hoping for a contract signature before March 2027.





As part of broader localisation efforts, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems signed agreements in 2025 covering production of major Rafale fuselage sections at Hyderabad. The facility is expected to manufacture the forward section, central fuselage and rear structural assemblies, with production potentially reaching two complete fuselages per month.





However, the French report emphasises that TATA will manufacture these structures according to Dassault specifications and will not receive the complete aircraft design package, modification rights or authority to market the aircraft independently. Dassault has instead described the arrangement as a "dual-source production" model rather than a transfer of ownership over the platform.





Additional Indian companies are also expected to participate in the supply chain. Hical has been identified as a prospective supplier of components associated with the flight-control system, though the report notes that details concerning software, flight-control laws and aircraft certification responsibilities remain unclear.





Safran has also expanded its long-term presence in India through construction of its first M88 maintenance facility outside France. Located in Hyderabad, the site represents an investment exceeding €40 million and will support servicing and overhaul activities for the engine. Even so, replacement of critical engine components would remain dependent upon parts supplied from France.





The French publication highlights that Safran has not publicly identified which M88 components are classified as critical, nor has it disclosed which manufacturing processes and technologies will remain excluded from transfer agreements.





Software control represents another area where France appears unwilling to relinquish authority. While India is expected to receive the necessary interfaces to integrate indigenous weapons onto the Rafale, there is no indication that source codes for the radar, electronic warfare suite, mission computer or core combat systems will be transferred.





As a result, India could gain the ability to integrate domestic missiles and other weapons, but would not necessarily have the authority to independently modify the aircraft's fundamental combat architecture.





These developments have intensified scrutiny of the proposed Safran-DRDO partnership for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. Safran has previously suggested that the AMCA's planned 120-kilonewton-class engine could involve a “complete transfer of technologies”, joint development with DRDO and Indian intellectual property rights over critical elements.





The contrast between Safran's position on the M88 and its proposals for the AMCA engine has raised questions regarding the scope and nature of any future technology transfer. According to the French report, Safran appears willing to protect sensitive technologies on the French-designed M88 while remaining more open to technology sharing on an entirely new engine that has yet to be developed.





The report also argues that local content percentages can be misleading when assessing technological sovereignty. While increased manufacturing and assembly activity in India would boost indigenous production figures, ownership of key technologies, design authority and modification rights could remain firmly under French control.





Consequently, even a Rafale manufactured largely in India could continue to rely on France for critical engine technologies, design updates, software modifications and long-term platform evolution, reinforcing concerns over strategic dependence despite extensive local industrial participation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







