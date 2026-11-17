



SatSure is positioning itself at the centre of India's growing sovereign space and geospatial ecosystem, advancing an integrated approach that combines satellite infrastructure, Earth observation technologies, artificial intelligence and decision intelligence under a single full-stack Earth Intelligence framework.





The Bangalore-based deep-tech company describes itself as India's only full-stack Earth Intelligence company, reflecting its strategy of building capabilities across the entire Earth observation value chain rather than focusing on a single segment of the industry.





At the heart of SatSure's approach is a three-layer model encompassing upstream, midstream and downstream capabilities. This structure allows the firm to control and integrate every stage of the Earth intelligence process, from data collection in space through to analytics and end-user decision support.





The upstream layer focuses on satellite systems and Earth observation infrastructure. These assets serve as the foundation for acquiring sovereign geospatial data and reducing dependence on foreign imagery sources.





The midstream layer covers data processing, storage and analytics. Advanced computing infrastructure transforms large volumes of satellite imagery into usable information products that can support both public and private sector decision-making.





The downstream layer delivers insights directly to users through digital platforms, mapping systems and location-based intelligence products. This final stage converts complex geospatial datasets into actionable intelligence tailored to specific operational needs.





A significant component of SatSure's strategy is its participation in India's Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP) programme. The company is one of four organisations contributing to the development of India's sovereign satellite constellation under the initiative managed by IN-SPACe.





The program represents a major step in strengthening India's self-reliance in Earth observation infrastructure through collaboration between government agencies and private industry.





SatSure is also developing Dhaarini, described as India's first sovereign Large Earth Observation Model. The project has received support through IN-SPACe's Technology Adoption Fund and is intended to become a foundational artificial intelligence platform for remote sensing applications.





Dhaarini seeks to transform how Earth observation data is analysed and utilised. Rather than relying solely on static image interpretation, the model aims to enable continuous, AI-driven planetary intelligence capable of delivering dynamic insights from vast streams of geospatial information.





The company's broader objective is to generate decision intelligence for critical sectors of the economy. These include banking, agribusiness, insurance, aviation, infrastructure development and climate-related applications.





As demand for geospatial analytics continues to grow, organisations are increasingly seeking data-driven tools that can improve risk assessment, operational efficiency and strategic planning. SatSure's solutions are designed to address these requirements through sector-specific intelligence products.





Beyond software and analytics, the company is investing heavily in satellite payload technologies. One area of focus is large-area change detection, which requires high-resolution imaging systems capable of covering extensive geographical regions while maintaining detailed observation capabilities.





Among the technologies under development is the OPT-100 payload, a modular, plug-and-play imaging system designed for wide-swath, high-resolution Earth observation. The payload offers one-metre spatial resolution across a 56-kilometre swath, supported by nine spectral bands and eight terabytes of onboard storage.





SatSure is also advancing the OPT-70 and OPT-50 payload families. These systems are engineered to achieve resolutions of 0.7 metres and 0.5 metres respectively while maintaining strong imaging performance through high signal-to-noise ratios and advanced optical design.





The payload technologies are being developed through SatSure's subsidiary, KaleidEO, which is commercialising a new generation of optical and multispectral imaging systems. The goal is to provide extensive area coverage while preserving sub-metre imaging quality.





SatSure's space ambitions extend to direct participation in India's next-generation Earth observation constellation. The company is expected to contribute two satellites to a larger network of twelve multisensor satellites.





The constellation is being developed by a consortium led by Pixxel, with Dhruva Space, PierSight and SatSure serving as strategic partners. Once operational, it is expected to become India's first fully indigenous and fully commercial Earth observation constellation developed under a public-private partnership framework.





The initiative represents a broader trend within India's space sector, where private companies are increasingly moving beyond service provision to develop nationally significant space infrastructure, advanced sensors and artificial intelligence-driven applications.





By integrating satellite hardware, Earth observation payloads, AI-powered analytical platforms and industry-specific decision support tools, SatSure is pursuing a comprehensive vision for sovereign Earth intelligence.





The company's long-term objective is to provide timely, equitable and actionable intelligence while strengthening India's technological self-reliance in both the space and geospatial domains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







