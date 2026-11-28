



A growing number of senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration have relocated to secure military housing in and around Washington, DC, reflecting heightened concerns over personal safety arising from both domestic political violence and threats from foreign adversaries, particularly Iran.





According to reports, roughly half a dozen Cabinet members and other senior administration figures are now residing in military accommodation traditionally intended for senior military officers and top national security officials. Many of these residences are located within heavily protected military installations and access-controlled compounds, providing a significantly higher level of security than private homes.





The development highlights an increasingly difficult security environment for senior government officials. Analysts believe the trend could extend beyond the current administration and become more common for future governments of either political party as threat levels continue to rise.





Concerns have intensified amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and reports of threats linked to Iran. Earlier this month, reports indicated that Iran was allegedly considering plans to target senior Trump administration officials through unconventional attacks involving radiological or chemical weapons in Washington.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is among the latest senior officials to move into military housing. He recently left his Georgetown residence and relocated to a secure military facility, citing threats connected to Iran.





Speaking publicly about the decision, Bessent stressed that he would not be intimidated by the threats.





“F the Iranian leadership,” he said.





“I’m not going to be cowered. They have initiated death threats against me and other members of the Cabinet. We’re not going to be cowered.”





Bessent has been a leading figure in the administration’s economic pressure campaign against Iran, overseeing extensive sanctions designed to constrain Tehran’s financial and commercial activities.





Attorney General Todd Blanche has also reportedly been moved to a military installation because of security concerns. His predecessor, Pam Bondi, similarly resided on a military base during the previous year.





White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, his wife Katie Miller and their four children also relocated from their Virginia home to military housing last year. The move followed persistent demonstrations outside their residence and the circulation of flyers containing their home address.





According to a White House official, the family became the target of an “elaborate, well-documented stalking, doxing, and threat campaign” focused on their residence.





The same official stated that several Cabinet members had been unable to live in the city because of targeted threats, while simultaneously supporting administration initiatives aimed at improving safety and public order in the US capital.





“While many of these Cabinet officials aren’t able to live in the city themselves due to targeted security threats, they have personally contributed to the Administration’s efforts” to make Washington “safe and beautiful,” the official said.





The increasing use of military housing by civilian political appointees has nevertheless drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Concerns centre on whether residences intended for military personnel should be used by civilian officials and whether the financial arrangements involved are appropriate.





Representative George Whitesides of California successfully secured approval from the House Armed Services Committee for a formal review of the issue. The Pentagon has been instructed to submit a report by spring detailing which political appointees are living in military housing, the nature of the threats prompting the arrangements, the legal authorities permitting such occupancy, and the rents being charged.





Whitesides argued that scrutiny was necessary to ensure transparency and accountability.





He said lawmakers needed to examine “politically-appointed officials living in housing designated for military members to ensure they are paying fair market rates.”





Questions over spending on official residences have also fuelled the debate. Last year, War Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism after legislators learned that the Army was preparing to spend USD 1,37,297 on repairs and upgrades to his residence at Fort McNair.





Cabinet officials living in military accommodation are generally required to pay rent, often exceeding USD 4,500 per month depending on location and property size.





The practice has roots stretching back to 2008. Then-Defence Secretary Robert Gates became the first defence secretary to reside in military housing. The Pentagon subsequently sought legislative changes that would allow senior officials to use existing military accommodation, arguing that doing so could reduce taxpayer costs by taking advantage of already established security infrastructure rather than funding extensive protection at private residences.





Congress approved the proposal, allowing the Defence Secretary and certain successors to rent military housing at rates only five per cent higher than those charged to four-star generals and admirals.





Although Gates originally envisioned the arrangement for future defence secretaries, it was not until 2017 that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis moved into naval quarters during Trump’s first administration.





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also sought military housing in 2018. Internal Navy assessments reportedly described the request as potentially problematic because of legal, fiscal, factual and ethical concerns.





Officials expressed worries about the appearance of impropriety if a civilian secretary displaced a serving senior military officer in an already constrained housing market. The memorandum also noted an existing waiting list for senior Navy flag officers seeking accommodation.





Pompeo ultimately resided in military housing at Fort Myer, Virginia.





The broader shift towards housing civilian leaders on military installations is occurring alongside wider efforts by the Trump administration to reshape Washington. These actions have included deploying National Guard personnel in response to public safety concerns, constructing a large new White House ballroom and advancing redevelopment plans for a public golf course.





Despite the security rationale behind these moves, critics argue that the growing separation of senior elected and appointed officials from ordinary neighbourhoods raises wider questions about the long-standing democratic tradition of political leaders living among the citizens they represent.





ANI







