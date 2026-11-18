



All 19 people on board a Russian military transport aircraft were killed after it crashed in a remote area of western Siberia, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.





The Antonov An-12 aircraft came down near the village of Yagunovo in the Kemerovo region, around 3,000 kilometres east of Moscow. The crash occurred in an unpopulated area, preventing casualties on the ground.





Russian authorities said a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces had been dispatched to the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the disaster.





"A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the ministry said.





Preliminary findings indicate that equipment failure may have caused the aircraft to crash, although investigators have not yet reached a final conclusion. Air force specialists are continuing to examine the wreckage and flight data as part of the inquiry.





Kemerovo regional governor Ilya Seredyuk visited the crash site and confirmed that emergency crews had successfully extinguished a fire that broke out after impact. Rescue and emergency personnel remain at the location to assist investigators and secure evidence.





In a video published on Telegram, Seredyuk said the aircraft had been flying through the region before it crashed near Yagunovo.





Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's principal criminal investigation agency, has also opened a case into possible breaches of flight safety regulations. Such investigations are routinely launched following major aviation accidents in Russia and are intended to establish whether technical, operational or human factors contributed to the incident.





The Antonov An-12 is a Soviet-era, four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that first entered service in the late 1950s. More than 1,000 examples were produced, and the type continues to operate in military and civilian fleets across several countries despite its age.





Although the An-12 is typically operated by a crew of six, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that 19 people were aboard the aircraft involved in the crash.





The tragedy follows another fatal Russian military aviation accident in September, when a Tupolev Tu-95 bomber crashed in the Amur region of eastern Russia. That incident resulted in the deaths of six crew members, while another person survived with injuries.





Investigators are continuing their work in Siberia to determine the exact cause of the latest crash, with technical malfunction currently considered the leading line of inquiry.