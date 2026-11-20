



SpaceFields has successfully completed the testing and hot-firing of multiple Rocket-Assisted Take-Off (RATO) boosters at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) facility, marking a significant milestone in the development of advanced propulsion solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The RATO boosters have been custom-engineered to deliver a range of thrust profiles, enabling them to support different operational requirements and mission parameters. This flexibility allows the systems to be adapted for a broad spectrum of UAV platforms, from smaller tactical systems to larger unmanned aircraft requiring enhanced take-off performance.





Designed with platform versatility in mind, the boosters can be integrated across diverse UAV configurations. Their tailored design approach ensures that specific mission demands, payload requirements and operational environments can be effectively addressed without compromising performance.





Rocket-Assisted Take-Off technology provides additional thrust during the critical launch phase, enabling UAVs to operate from shorter runways, austere locations and challenging terrain where conventional take-off methods may be limited. This capability can significantly expand deployment options and operational flexibility for unmanned systems.





The successful hot-fire campaign at the IISc facility validates the boosters' performance characteristics and demonstrates the effectiveness of SpaceFields' engineering and development efforts. The tests also represent an important step towards operational integration across multiple UAV applications.





With these successful demonstrations, SpaceFields continues to advance indigenous propulsion technologies, delivering mission-specific solutions that enhance the operational capabilities and deployment effectiveness of next-generation UAV platforms.





Agencies







