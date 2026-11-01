



Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has reportedly outperformed its Western counterparts, including the US-built F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, in combat engagement experience, according to an assessment published by Military Watch Magazine (MWM).





The publication stated that the Su-57's development benefited significantly from the Soviet aviation industry's accumulated expertise, particularly knowledge gained through next-generation MiG fighter development efforts during the 1990s.





Although the aircraft's design roots stretch back decades, large-scale production of the Su-57 only commenced nearly 20 years after those early development programmes.





According to MWM, the aircraft has achieved substantial progress in recent years. The publication stated: "The Su-57 program has made significant progress: production scale has expanded considerably, enabling exports, and its use in the Ukrainian battlefield has far surpassed any other fighter aircraft of the same generation."





The Su-57 Felon has played a growing role during Russia's military operations involving Ukraine. The aircraft has reportedly been employed for precision strikes against ground targets, suppression of enemy air defence systems, and the interception of airborne threats.





Russian authorities have repeatedly indicated that operational lessons gathered during combat missions are being incorporated directly into the fighter's ongoing evolution, allowing the platform to be refined while remaining in active service.





Reflecting this approach, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) recently announced the delivery of a new batch of Su-57 multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces.





According to UAC, the latest aircraft have been produced to an updated technical configuration and include modifications derived from practical combat experience accumulated during operations.





Company officials stated that the newly delivered aircraft differ substantially from examples produced during the earlier stages of Russia's military campaign.





One of the most significant enhancements reportedly involves an expanded mission profile, alongside the integration of new air-launched weapons. However, UAC has not disclosed the specific weapons, systems, or munitions incorporated into the latest production batch.





The corporation has likewise refrained from revealing whether changes have been made to onboard sensors, avionics, electronic warfare suites, communications equipment, software architecture, or structural elements of the aircraft.





Published information suggests that Russia is pursuing modernisation and serial production simultaneously. Rather than waiting for a future upgrade package, operational feedback is being fed directly into manufacturing and aircraft configuration changes.





This process is intended to reduce the time between gathering combat experience, refining designs, conducting testing, and introducing new capabilities into frontline service.





The combat record accumulated by the Su-57 has become a central element of Russia's promotion of the aircraft. Supporters of the programme argue that it remains the only fifth-generation fighter to have gained extensive operational experience in an active conflict environment, while Moscow continues to increase production and pursue potential export opportunities.





The article also referenced an assessment published by the American outlet National Interest, which argued that the F-16 fighters currently operated by Ukraine do not possess the capabilities required to effectively challenge the Su-57 in combat.





The latest developments indicate that Russia is continuing to refine its flagship stealth fighter through a combination of operational deployment, ongoing production, and incremental upgrades, with combat experience serving as a key driver of future enhancements.





Agencies







