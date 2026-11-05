



India's ambitious Super Sukhoi upgrade is centred on the indigenous Virupaksha active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a next-generation sensor designed to significantly enhance the combat capability of the Su-30MKI fleet.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the radar incorporates approximately 2,400 gallium nitride (GaN) transmit-receive modules, placing it among the most powerful fighter radars under development in its class.





The use of GaN technology delivers higher peak power output while generating less heat than older gallium arsenide-based systems and legacy passive electronically scanned array (PESA) radars.





These advantages are expected to provide substantially greater detection ranges, improved target tracking performance and stronger resistance to electronic jamming in contested environments. The radar will enable the upgraded Su-30MKI, often referred to as the Super Sukhoi, to detect and engage threats more effectively at extended distances.





Virupaksha builds upon technologies developed for the Uttam AESA radar program for the Tejas fighter, but on a considerably larger scale to meet the operational requirements of the heavyweight Su-30MKI platform. Leveraging experience gained from the Uttam program is expected to reduce development risks and accelerate integration.





The radar's design phase has been completed, and the first full-scale prototype is currently in fabrication. Initial power-on and 'first light' testing activities reportedly commenced in late February 2026, marking a significant milestone in the project's progression.





A comprehensive testing campaign has been planned before operational clearance. Electromagnetic compatibility evaluations will be conducted using a static Su-30 nose section, while subsystem validation is scheduled aboard DRDO's modified Hawker-800 test aircraft.





Full airborne testing is expected to be undertaken using an Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) Su-30MKI from around early 2028.





The project highlights collaboration across India's aerospace and defence industrial base. LRDE is leading radar development, Astra Microwave is responsible for producing the GaN transmit-receive modules, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) together with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will support manufacturing and integration activities.





Once fielded, Virupaksha is expected to become a cornerstone of the Super Sukhoi modernisation effort, providing the Indian Air Force's frontline fighter fleet with a domestically developed sensor that combines advanced AESA technology, enhanced survivability and improved long-range combat effectiveness.





Agencies







