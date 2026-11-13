



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to receive its first TEJAS MK-1A in early 2027, potentially as soon as January, just ahead of the Aero India 2027 exhibition in Bangalore, The Print reported





Induction of the 4.5-generation fighter is critical for the force, which currently operates at its lowest strength in 60 years with 29 active fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.





This timeline follows Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assuming office as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff at the end of October. Outlining his vision of 'VAYU'—encompassing Vigilance, Atmanirbharta, Yukti, and Unity of Effort—he declared indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), alongside Indian sensors and weapons, as the service's "highest priority".





"We will fight with Indian solutions," Dixit stated, emphasising that restoring the IAF's combat strength toward its sanctioned level would be his "foremost task".





State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) previously missed its original February 2024 delivery deadline for the initial tranche of 83 MK-1A jets, contracted for ₹36,400 crore in February 2021 and slated for completion by February 2028.





The delay stemmed mainly from late F404-IN20 engine shipments from US-based GE Aerospace—headquartered in Evendale, Ohio—and complex weapon and software integration.









Out of a 2021 deal for 99 engines meant to start arriving in 2023, the first arrived only in March 2025, with 14 shipped by September this year while dozens of completed airframes awaited propulsion.





"Two requirements related to the TEJAS MK-1A had been pending, including one or two functions or capabilities linked to the Israeli-origin radar. The software and integration issues are being fixed. Some concessions from the IAF may be involved. These will be addressed after the first one or two jets are handed over, informed by the IAF's use of the jet," a source said.





"The program appears to be on the cusp of meeting certain major requirements," the source added. "If everything goes to plan, the first one or two jets could be handed over in January itself, ahead of the Aero India 2027 aerospace and defence exhibition."





Organised by the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production, the 16th edition of the biennial Aero India will take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bangalore from 8 to 12 February 2027.





While a company source declined to confirm an exact handover date, they noted strengthened coordination between the service and the defence public sector undertaking. "The IAF project management team, HAL and the certification agency are all involved in the process," the company source said.





The IAF had earlier signalled willingness to temporarily relax certain Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQRs)—the documented performance metrics and operational standards—provided HAL meets them within a fixed time frame.





In 2025, HAL also opted to equip all 83 initial jets with the Israeli ELTA EL/M-2052 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, shelving plans to fit later aircraft in the batch with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Uttam AESA radar due to certification delays.





Upgraded from the operational TEJAS MK-1, the MK-1A features an electronic warfare suite, mid-air refuelling capability for extended range, beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles, and an AESA radar that uses hundreds of electronically steered transmitter-receiver modules for faster scanning, multi-target tracking, and superior jamming resistance.





Beyond the initial batch, HAL secured a follow-on contract in September 2025 worth over ₹62,370 crore for 97 additional MK-1A jets, bringing the total order book to 180 aircraft.





Deliveries for this second tranche are scheduled to begin in financial year 2027-28 and conclude over six years across HAL's three production lines in Bangalore and Nashik.





Meanwhile, the heavier, more powerful TEJAS MK-2—powered by GE F414 engines—has yet to make its maiden prototype flight. Simultaneously, the stealth AMCA program is advancing under an industry partnership model aimed at ending HAL's combat aircraft manufacturing monopoly by creating a second domestic production line.





Three contenders—the TATA Group, and two consortia led by the Kalyani Group and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) respectively—are currently vying to develop and build the AMCA prototypes.





Agencies







