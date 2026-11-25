



There is a growing view among defence observers that the TEJAS MK-2's schedule is no longer being driven primarily by airframe development, but by decisions surrounding its powerplant and overall program management.





The TEJAS MK-2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter, is intended to become a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's future combat fleet.





The aircraft has been designed to replace several ageing fighter types, including the Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29, while offering significantly greater range, payload capacity and mission flexibility than the TEJAS MK-1A.





A key element of the aircraft's design is the GE F414-INS6 turbofan engine, which produces substantially more thrust than the F404 engine powering current TEJAS variants. The additional power is essential for supporting the MK-2's larger airframe, increased fuel load and expanded weapons carrying capability.





While technical discussions relating to the proposed GE-HAL co-production arrangement have reportedly progressed, commercial negotiations have proven more complex. Industry reports indicate that pricing, technology transfer details, localisation commitments and manufacturing arrangements remain central issues in concluding the agreement.





The engine deal carries significance beyond the TEJAS MK-2 itself. It is also linked to wider ambitions for India's military aerospace sector, including greater domestic manufacturing capability and future combat aircraft development. Any delay in finalising the arrangement therefore creates ripple effects across multiple long-term projects.





Supporters of the view expressed above argue that the fundamental challenge is not a lack of engineering progress. Prototype construction has continued, development engines have already been supplied for testing, and work on major aircraft structures, avionics and mission systems has advanced steadily over recent years.





Instead, they contend that uncertainty surrounding the long-term engine production roadmap has become the primary factor influencing confidence in program milestones.





This has led to increasing discussion over whether leadership should proceed aggressively with prototype testing, validation and broader development activities while commercial negotiations continue in parallel, rather than allowing the overall schedule to remain tied to a single contractual milestone.





The argument is strengthened by the Indian Air Force's continuing requirement for additional fighter squadrons. The service faces the challenge of replacing multiple legacy aircraft fleets over the coming decade, making timely induction of next-generation platforms increasingly important.





The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to feature indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, an infrared search and track system, and compatibility with a wide range of modern air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. The aircraft is also intended to serve as a critical bridge between current-generation fighters and more advanced future programs.





However, defence programs globally demonstrate that technical maturity alone does not guarantee adherence to timelines. Major decisions involving funding, industrial partnerships, production planning and risk acceptance often determine whether schedules remain intact or drift further to the right.





Consequently, the observation that the TEJAS MK-2's future schedule depends on either finalisation of the GE F414 agreement or a firm leadership decision to press ahead captures a reality increasingly recognised across the aerospace community.





Until one of those developments occurs, expectations of further timeline adjustments are likely to persist, regardless of the progress already achieved in the aircraft's design and development effort.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







