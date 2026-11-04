A view of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, near Chennai



India’s vast thorium reserves could play a transformative role in the country’s energy future, according to Sreekumar G Pillai, Director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.





Speaking at a national symposium in Thiruvananthapuram, he highlighted how thorium connects India’s natural resources with its carefully planned three-stage nuclear program.





Addressing the symposium Monazite to Megawatt: Emerging Frontiers in Nuclear Science and Technology, organised by the Atomic Energy Retirees Association (AERI) at Mar Ivanios College, Mr. Pillai emphasised that thorium-rich mineral sand deposits found along the coasts of States such as Kerala represent a strategic energy asset for the nation.





“If a grain of sand from the coast is able to meet the electricity requirement of a city, it will be a great thing,” he said, underscoring the enormous energy potential contained within thorium-bearing coastal resources.





Pillai noted that India possesses around 25% of the world’s known thorium reserves, a factor that formed the foundation of the country’s three-stage nuclear program conceived in the 1950s by visionary nuclear scientists. The program was specifically designed to maximise the utilisation of India’s limited uranium resources while ultimately unlocking the energy potential of thorium.





He explained that thorium is a fertile material rather than a fissile one and therefore cannot directly sustain a nuclear chain reaction. Instead, it must first be converted into Uranium-233 within a reactor. This forms the final stage of India’s nuclear strategy, which progresses from uranium-based reactors to plutonium-fuelled fast reactors and ultimately to thorium utilisation.





Fast breeder reactors occupy a crucial position within this framework. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, developed as part of India’s advanced nuclear programme, is expected to support the transition towards a sustainable thorium-based fuel cycle in the future.





Speaking at the inauguration of the event, AK Balasubrahmanian, Chairperson of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), stressed the growing importance of nuclear energy as India seeks to increase electricity generation while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions.





He described nuclear power as a clean energy source capable of delivering dependable 24/7 baseload electricity, a key advantage as the nation pursues energy security alongside climate commitments. Unlike intermittent renewable sources, nuclear plants can provide continuous power irrespective of weather conditions.





Highlighting safety as the sector’s highest priority, Balasubrahmanian emphasised the need for reliability and quality across systems, structures and components. He also pointed to the importance of rigorous standards throughout the design, construction and operational phases of nuclear facilities.





The AERB chief further stressed that competent and highly skilled personnel remain essential for maintaining safety, reliability and operational excellence across India’s nuclear infrastructure.





The two-day national symposium examines a wide range of subjects, including applications of nuclear radiation, thorium utilisation, reactor safety, the role of nuclear energy in addressing climate change, and career opportunities in nuclear science and technology. An exhibition showcasing developments across India’s nuclear energy sector is also being held alongside the event.





As India works to expand low-carbon electricity generation, the successful integration of thorium into the country’s three-stage nuclear program could provide a long-term pathway towards greater energy independence, enhanced fuel security and cleaner power production.





Agencies







