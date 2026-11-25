



Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Karachi this week to oppose a controversial proposal that could radically alter Pakistan’s provincial boundaries, amid growing concern that the country’s federal structure may be reshaped without broad public consent.





Wearing traditional ajrak scarves and Sindhi caps, protesters joined a large rally organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee. The demonstration brought together nationalist leaders, political activists, lawyers and representatives of civil society, all united in their opposition to any attempt to divide Sindh or establish new administrative units within the province.





Participants stressed that Sindh’s territorial integrity was non-negotiable and argued that any decision affecting the province’s boundaries must reflect the wishes of its people.





Protest speakers maintained that Sindh’s identity is rooted in centuries of history, culture and civilisation, and should not be reduced to an issue of administrative convenience.





The demonstrators also rejected suggestions of a referendum on creating new provinces or administrative regions, arguing that such measures could bypass established constitutional mechanisms.





They urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and other state institutions to avoid actions that could deepen political tensions or create divisions within the province.





Protest leaders warned that any effort to impose administrative changes without public consent would be resisted through constitutional, legal and democratic channels, including province-wide demonstrations. Concerns expressed at the rally reflected broader fears that unilateral changes could further inflame ethnic and regional sensitivities across Pakistan.





The controversy centres on an alleged plan linked to Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to divide the country’s four existing provinces, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, into a dozen or more administrative units. While no officially endorsed blueprint has been released, the proposal has attracted increasing political scrutiny.





Supporters of the idea have presented it as a governance reform intended to decentralise administration, improve public service delivery and bring government closer to citizens. Critics, however, contend that such a sweeping restructuring could fundamentally transform Pakistan’s federal system and alter the balance of political power.





The proposal has attracted wider attention internationally. Commentators have argued that the initiative could weaken existing political centres of influence and strengthen the military establishment’s role in national affairs. These concerns arise in a country where the armed forces have historically exercised significant influence over political decision-making.





Opposition to the proposal intensified after Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a stark warning on 17 November. Speaking at the Karachi Press Club, he cautioned that forcibly dividing Sindh could trigger serious unrest.





"If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death," he said.





Bilawal emphasised that the Pakistan Peoples Party supports the creation of new provinces when carried out in accordance with the constitution, the law and the wishes of the people. However, he drew a clear distinction between constitutional reform and coercive action.





"Where we are opposing, it is over force and coercion. We do not want division through force," he stated.





He further argued that Pakistan’s constitution already provides a legal framework for altering provincial boundaries and said that proposals for a referendum risk pursuing an unconstitutional route. Referring to previous referendums in Pakistan, he suggested that such exercises had historically been associated with undemocratic objectives rather than democratic consensus.





As debate continues, the issue has evolved into a broader discussion about federalism, provincial autonomy and the future distribution of power within Pakistan, with Sindh emerging as the focal point of resistance to any attempt at redrawing the country’s internal map.





Agencies







