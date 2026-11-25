



German submarine builder TKMS has outlined an ambitious vision for India, proposing that the Indian Navy’s Project 75(I) program become the foundation of a long-term submarine construction and export hub serving both domestic and international markets.





The proposal comes as TKMS, in partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), remains in contention for a contract valued at more than ₹80,000 crore to construct six next-generation conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems for the Indian Navy.





Speaking ahead of a planned visit to India, TKMS Chief Executive Officer Oliver Burkhard described India as one of the company’s most significant global partners and stressed the importance of expanding an industrial relationship that already spans more than four decades.





“India is one of the most important partners for TKMS anywhere in the world. We have worked with the Indian Navy for more than four decades. My priorities are to reaffirm our long-term commitment to India, to build on the partnerships already under way with Indian industry, and to discuss how P75(I) can become the foundation for a submarine hub in India.”





Burkhard said such a hub would initially support the Indian Navy before serving regional and international customers. He argued that this would generate sustained work for Indian shipyards and suppliers, create highly skilled engineering employment and establish a supply chain capable of supporting both domestic requirements and export opportunities.





His remarks come as India advances two major submarine acquisition projects. Alongside the Project 75(I) competition, New Delhi is also processing a proposal for the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines. MDL is expected to play a central role in both initiatives.





According to Burkhard, India possesses the essential ingredients required to become a regional submarine manufacturing and export centre. He stated that Project 75(I) provides the necessary framework through access to a complete submarine design, a substantial role for Indian industry and a gradual increase in indigenous content across systems and components.





“It takes the right foundation and the right partnership, which P75(I) provides for: the complete design, a strong role for Indian industry, and a step-by-step increase in Indian content in components and systems.”





He added that the partnership model would extend beyond construction to include joint ventures with Indian firms for fleet support and future submarine programs. Such collaboration, he said, would help establish long-term industrial capabilities in India.





TKMS highlighted its ongoing partnerships with Indian industry, including cooperation with Compact Fast Ferries on sonar systems and joint work involving MDL and Medha on submarine motor development.





“Indian and German engineers are working together and delivering for the Indian Navy. India brings the engineers, the industrial base and the location, and TKMS brings the designs, the technology and, with the support of both governments, access to international customers.”





The German company also pointed to its historical links with India, noting that German-designed submarines have been built at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai since the 1980s. Burkhard described the relationship as long-standing and strategically significant, emphasising India’s engineering talent, industrial capacity and geographical advantages.





He characterised Project 75(I) as the beginning of a broader three-decade partnership rather than a standalone contract. According to Burkhard, opportunities would include future programs, life-cycle support activities and a steadily expanding indigenous content base extending well beyond the initial submarine order.





Discussing the benefits for the Indian Navy, Burkhard said the project would provide three major advantages. The first would be a modern submarine incorporating both Air Independent Propulsion technology and lithium-ion batteries.





The second would be access to the complete submarine design, enabling Indian engineers to develop future indigenous designs. The third would be the creation of a broader industrial ecosystem involving both public-sector and private-sector companies.





“That is what sovereign capability means: India develops, modifies and supports its own submarines.”





The submarines offered under the proposal are based on the widely operated Class 214 family developed by TKMS. Variants of the design are in service with several international navies and are recognised for incorporating advanced conventional submarine technologies.





Burkhard noted that the German Navy pioneered the operational use of fuel-cell Air Independent Propulsion technology and is set to become the first navy in Europe to operate lithium-ion batteries based on a TKMS-developed lithium iron phosphate system.





“The German Navy is an early adopter of the technologies we offer India. It was the first navy to put fuel-cell air-independent propulsion into service. It will also be the first in Europe to operate lithium-ion batteries, on a TKMS-developed iron-phosphate system. India receives technology that our own navy relies on.”





A central element of the proposal is the transfer of the complete submarine design rather than merely providing assembly rights. Burkhard argued that this approach would enable Indian engineers to gain the expertise needed to independently build, modify and further develop future submarine classes.





He highlighted international precedents, noting that countries such as Italy and Greece construct TKMS-designed submarines in their own shipyards. According to Burkhard, a similar arrangement would allow Indian industry to build upon the transferred design and progressively advance domestic submarine development capabilities.





“India receives the design itself, not just the right to assemble a product,” Burkhard said, adding that, “Indian engineers will therefore be able to build on a complete design and take it forward themselves. That is the basis of a partnership between equals.”





The proposal aligns with India’s broader drive for defence indigenisation, technology transfer and export-oriented manufacturing under initiatives aimed at expanding domestic strategic industrial capabilities while reducing long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.





ANI







