



Conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson has warned that US President Donald Trump could order strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure within days, claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring Washington to resume military action against Tehran.





Carlson, who was once an ally of Trump but has since become a critic, wrote on X that Netanyahu has been urging the US President to restart the US-Israeli campaign against Iran. According to Carlson, a potential target is the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility near Natanz.





He argued that Netanyahu's political future has become increasingly uncertain following last week's election results, claiming that the Israeli leader's survival depends on a renewed conflict and direct American involvement.





The United States has already carried out attacks against Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. However, Pickaxe Mountain has not been targeted. The facility is considered particularly difficult to strike because it is buried deeper than Fordow and protected by at least 100 metres of rocky mountain.





Trump has previously indicated that military action against the site remained a possibility. Nevertheless, he has publicly ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran.





"I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to. We're the greatest nuclear power in the world," Trump said earlier this month.





Carlson nevertheless claimed that Netanyahu's allies within the US administration are encouraging a harder approach towards Iran. He specifically named Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as figures he believes support stronger military action.





"No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike. Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. 'Bibi calls Trump about it every day,' says an informed observer," Carlson stated.





Despite those claims, some military specialists maintain that conventional weapons could still be used against the underground complex. Underground warfare expert Daphne Richemond Barak has argued that a carefully coordinated bombing campaign could potentially penetrate even heavily fortified mountain facilities.





She pointed to the method used by Israel during its 2024 operation against a Hezbollah underground position in Beirut, where multiple strikes were delivered in rapid succession to break through reinforced structures.





"Israel launched missiles on top of each other. It was like hammering a nail repeatedly into the earth until it would break through the concrete and reinforced covering. To reach the spot where Nasrallah was in Beirut, Israel hammered in 80 tons of explosives within 10 seconds," Barak explained.





Applying a similar tactic to Pickaxe Mountain would likely require numerous heavy bunker-buster bombs to be dropped with extraordinary precision, one after another, in order to fracture the mountain, breach its protective layers and reach the facility far below the surface.





Military analysts note that such an operation would be extremely challenging because of the site's depth and geological protection. Each bunker-buster bomb weighs approximately 14 tons, meaning a successful strike could require a significant concentration of firepower delivered over a very short period.





Agencies







