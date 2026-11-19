



US President Donald Trump is set to hold a one-to-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on 19 November, as diplomatic activity intensifies on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.





The bilateral talks are expected to take place ahead of a historic trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, bringing together the leaders of the world's three most influential powers for discussions on nuclear disarmament, the conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.





The gathering comes at a particularly sensitive moment in international affairs, with growing geopolitical tensions, ongoing disputes over trade and technology, and renewed concerns about strategic stability among major powers.





Ahead of Trump's arrival, Xi and Putin held extensive discussions in Shenzhen, reaffirming the strength of China-Russia relations and their shared support for a multipolar world order.





Highlighting the resilience of the partnership, Xi said China-Russia relations "stand as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain", while urging both countries to maintain a long-term strategic vision to provide greater certainty and stability in global affairs.





Putin described political cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as constructive despite an increasingly challenging international environment.





"Russian-Chinese political cooperation is working favourably and constructively in a difficult political situation," Putin said.





"We are committed to constructive approaches to form a fairer multipolar world order," he added.





The two leaders reportedly continued their discussions during a working breakfast, with both sides emphasising stronger cooperation and greater momentum behind global multi-polarisation.





Putin said Russian-Chinese foreign policy coordination remained stable and positive, while Xi called on both nations to assume greater responsibilities as major powers.





"We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multi-polarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said.





He also described China-Russia ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation that has helped bring stability to an increasingly turbulent world.





During an address to business leaders at the APEC CEO Summit, Putin criticised the use of economic pressure, sanctions and trade restrictions as tools of international competition.





He argued that many countries were increasingly pursuing sovereignty and independence in response to shifts in the global economic and geopolitical landscape.





"The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening a fairer, more democratic and equal world order," Putin said.





While acknowledging the impact of tariffs, export controls and sanctions, he maintained that such measures could not halt economic growth or permanently weaken rival economies.





Against this backdrop, the Russian President said he expected the forthcoming trilateral summit to be of "great use".





Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday after attending the ASEAN summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Manila.





In a notable diplomatic gesture, Xi personally welcomed the US President on arrival. The two leaders exchanged a warm embrace before greeting officials and posing for photographs. Trump later joined Xi, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan and other leaders for the traditional APEC family photograph.





Before departing the Philippines, Trump announced a new trade agreement with Manila.





"I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects," Trump wrote on Truth Social.





He described the agreement as "a true landmark" that would benefit American farmers and the energy sector, while praising Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as "a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance".





Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks with Trump in Shenzhen, with trade relations featuring prominently in their discussions.





Carney said the two leaders discussed efforts to secure a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would support jobs, improve affordability and respect Canada's languages, culture and sovereignty.





"We agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact," Carney said.





The Shenzhen meetings are unfolding against the backdrop of continuing trade tensions, strategic rivalry among major powers and growing uncertainty over the future of global economic governance.





Trump has indicated that nuclear disarmament will be one of the central themes of discussions with Xi and Putin.





"We're going to be talking about denuclearisation... We'll talk about Iran," he told reporters before departing for Asia.





The US President also highlighted the war in Ukraine as a key issue on the agenda.





"We'll also talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine is losing. Ukraine and Russia are losing 25,000 souls per month, so we'll be talking about that. We'll also discuss economics and trade," Trump said.





The prospect of major powers discussing Ukraine has generated attention internationally, particularly in Kyiv, amid concerns that decisions affecting the conflict could be debated without direct Ukrainian participation.





The summit also comes after the expiration of the New START treaty, the last major US-Russia nuclear arms control agreement. Washington has long sought broader nuclear discussions involving Beijing, although China has traditionally resisted formal trilateral negotiations, arguing that the United States and Russia maintain significantly larger nuclear arsenals.





Chinese officials have characterised the planned trilateral engagement as being of "ground-breaking significance", aimed at strengthening world peace and improving strategic stability among major powers.





In addition to nuclear issues, the leaders are expected to address the geopolitical and economic consequences of the Iran conflict, as well as ongoing disagreements surrounding tariffs, technology controls and global supply chains.





With both the Trump-Putin bilateral meeting and the first-ever Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral summit taking place during the APEC gathering, Shenzhen has emerged as the focal point of one of the most consequential diplomatic moments of the year.





ANI







