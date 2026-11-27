



The Trump administration has unveiled plans for a fresh round of tariffs targeting 14 major trading partners, including India, China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. Washington argues that these economies have maintained excessive industrial capacity and adopted market-distorting policies that have weakened American manufacturing and skewed global trade in their favour, Economic Times reported





The proposed duties, announced by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, would range from 15% to 35% depending on the country and product category. The measures are intended to address what the administration describes as structural overcapacity in manufacturing sectors and could affect a substantial volume of US imports.





The initiative also reflects the administration's efforts to restore tariff revenues after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump could not rely on emergency powers to impose sweeping import tariffs without approval from Congress. That ruling significantly constrained the White House's previous tariff framework and prompted a search for alternative legal mechanisms.





Greer argued that many trading partners have implemented policies that distort competition and disadvantage American producers. He stated: "Many of our trading partners have adopted ... market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base."





The latest proposals are being pursued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorises the United States to take action against countries deemed to be engaging in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices that burden US commerce. The administration maintains that the measures are designed to address structural issues rather than serve as a broad-based trade confrontation.





Economists broadly suggest that the immediate economic impact may be limited because the measures largely restore tariff levels that existed before the Supreme Court ruling. Capital Economics chief Asia economist Mark Williams said the duties "were widely expected, are relatively small, and would return us roughly to where we were earlier in the year".





Nevertheless, the announcement underscores that tariffs remain a central pillar of Trump's economic strategy. The President has consistently argued that higher import duties encourage manufacturers to relocate production to the United States, create domestic employment and help narrow the federal budget deficit. Critics, however, point to the inflationary pressures and higher costs experienced by businesses and consumers during previous rounds of tariffs.





Greer sought to reassure markets, stating: "We've talked to our trading partners about this - they know what we're proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in."





The administration will now gather feedback from affected industries and conduct a public hearing on 25 January. As a result, implementation is not expected before February or March.





India faces one of the most significant proposals. Additional tariffs on Indian imports could reach 25% if ongoing trade negotiations fail. However, Greer indicated the rate could be reduced to 17% if New Delhi and Washington successfully conclude a bilateral trade agreement.





India's Commerce Ministry has begun reviewing the USTR notice and reiterated that the country does not possess structural excess capacity in any sector. New Delhi informed Washington of this position during the investigation and emphasised that trade-related concerns should be addressed through ongoing bilateral negotiations.





The USTR's findings were critical of several Indian policies, citing industrial expansion programmes, labour standards, financial-sector policies, market-access restrictions and what it views as inadequate measures to address global overcapacity. The report also highlighted concerns regarding India's trade and investment relationships with non-market economies.









Washington argued that such practices undermine American manufacturers, exports, jobs and investment. It also warned that dependence on supply chains linked to non-market economies creates economic security risks in industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, steel, solar technology and information technology.





India and the United States agreed to a framework for a bilateral trade agreement in February. Following that understanding, Washington reduced punitive tariffs on most Indian imports to 18% from 50%. The higher rate had been imposed in August 2025 after earlier negotiations collapsed.





Despite progress towards a deal, a final trade agreement has not yet been reached. India has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the United States towards an early conclusion of negotiations.





China remains a major focus of the administration's trade policy. Proposed tariffs on selected Chinese products could reach 20%, with some imports facing an overall tariff burden of up to 45% once existing duties are included.





At the same time, Washington is reportedly considering exemptions covering approximately $30 billion worth of Chinese goods under the current trade truce between the two countries. That arrangement is due to expire on 10 January 2027.





Trade discussions between Washington and Beijing continue against a backdrop of broader geopolitical competition. Recent high-level engagements between President Trump and President Xi Jinping suggest both sides remain interested in maintaining dialogue on issues including rare earth supplies, agricultural purchases and market access.





China reiterated its opposition to the measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated: "A tariff war or a trade war serves no party's interests."





Brazil is confronting separate trade measures after negotiations with Washington stalled. The United States has proposed higher tariffs on Brazilian sugar exports, both raw and refined, alongside a new 10% tariff on aircraft imports. The move could affect aircraft manufacturer Embraer, one of Brazil's most important industrial exporters.





Vietnam faces the toughest proposed rate among the listed economies, with tariffs of up to 35%. However, the rate could fall to 20% if ongoing trade talks result in a bilateral agreement.





Analysts remain sceptical that additional tariffs will fundamentally change China's manufacturing strategy. Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute argued that the scale of China's industrial capacity makes significant behavioural change unlikely.





Importantly, the new tariffs would not be stacked on certain existing duties already imposed on automobiles, steel, aluminium and other products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Nor would they be added to separate tariffs introduced earlier over concerns relating to the enforcement of restrictions on goods linked to forced labour.





According to Goldman Sachs estimates, implementation would raise the overall effective US tariff rate from 7.8% to roughly 9.2%. The bank expects only a very small incremental impact on inflation because much of the tariff burden previously existed before the Supreme Court intervention.





Legal challenges remain possible. Trade specialists have questioned aspects of the administration's interpretation of Section 301, while some former officials have also raised concerns about the legal foundations of earlier tariff measures introduced through forced-labour investigations.





Under the current proposal, tariff rates could reach up to 18% for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Singapore could face tariffs of up to 20%.





The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan would face 15% tariffs. China could face rates of up to 20%, India up to 25% and Vietnam up to 35%, though lower rates remain possible if trade agreements are concluded.





The latest initiative signals that, despite legal setbacks and criticism from trading partners, the Trump administration remains committed to using tariffs as a primary tool of economic and industrial policy, setting the stage for renewed trade negotiations and potential friction across the global economy.





Agencies







