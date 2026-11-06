



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called on Commonwealth nations to reduce risk and broaden their supply networks by developing shorter and more reliable trade routes, arguing that stronger connectivity and regional distribution networks are essential for long-term economic resilience.





Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Jaishankar outlined a series of priorities aimed at strengthening cooperation across the Commonwealth.





He stressed that recent global disruptions have highlighted the importance of dependable supply chains and urged member countries to pursue diversification strategies that reduce vulnerabilities.





Emphasising the commercial benefits of improved connectivity, he said, "Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains."





Jaishankar further noted, "More connectivity corridors are good for business. Commonwealth partners should make more efforts to enhance local distribution." His remarks reflected a broader push towards creating resilient trade networks capable of withstanding geopolitical and economic shocks.





The minister also highlighted the importance of vocational training and institutional capacity-building. According to him, strengthening skills and governance frameworks provides countries with greater strategic choices and improves their ability to participate in global economic opportunities.





Pointing to the extensive global presence of the Indian business community, Jaishankar described it as a significant strategic asset that can help deepen commercial links and investment partnerships throughout the Commonwealth.





He underscored the growing role of technology in economic development, stating, "Digital is a game changer as it promotes efficiency, good governance and growth." The minister suggested that the wider adoption of digital systems can improve transparency, service delivery and economic participation across member states.





On climate cooperation, Jaishankar proposed that Commonwealth countries make greater use of multilateral initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He indicated that these platforms could help advance collaborative climate action and resilience-building efforts.





Drawing on India's experience in disaster response and humanitarian assistance, he said, "Our First Responder experiences and HADR activities suggest the need for local hubs." Such hubs, he indicated, could improve preparedness and accelerate responses during emergencies and natural disasters.





Jaishankar also identified workforce mobility as an area where Commonwealth nations could achieve tangible progress. He argued that easier movement of skilled workers would support economic growth, address labour market needs and strengthen people-to-people links across member countries.





Highlighting the advantages of longstanding Commonwealth relationships, he remarked, "The comfort within the Commonwealth can build business for growth and prosperity."





Earlier, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, Jaishankar highlighted the role of digital public infrastructure in promoting transparent governance and greater fiscal accountability. He stated that India's experience demonstrates how digital systems can expand access to opportunities and contribute to more inclusive economic development.





Explaining his intervention, the minister said, "Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratise our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive."





He also referred to India's recently concluded Free Trade Agreement and ongoing trade negotiations, arguing that such arrangements help create more predictable trading environments and support the development of resilient supply chains.





"Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains," he said, linking trade agreements to broader efforts aimed at enhancing economic stability and strengthening international commercial partnerships.





EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM 2026. Upon his arrival, he was received by Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandez, underscoring the importance attached to the visit and to the strengthening of India-Commonwealth engagement.





ANI







