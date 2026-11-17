



Turkey and Canada have taken their cooperation on a proposed CANDU nuclear power plant to the feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) stage, marking a significant step towards evaluating the project's viability and supporting future investment decisions.





The latest development follows a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation signed between Turkey Nuclear Energy Corporation and Candu Energy, a subsidiary of AtkinsRéalis, during Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s visit to Canada in March 2026.





As the pre-feasibility study launched under the original agreement approaches completion, both parties signed a new agreement during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Antalya.





The new CANDU Feasibility and Front-End Engineering Design memorandum of agreement establishes the next phase of work and focuses specifically on the deployment of CANDU reactor technology in Turkey.





The initial stage of this work will assess the feasibility of developing a nuclear power plant project in the country. The study will examine a range of technical factors, including site selection, the adaptation of CANDU reactor technology to local conditions, and operational requirements for the facility.





In addition to technical assessments, the study will evaluate financing structures, commercial considerations and the overall economics of the project. These findings are expected to provide a clearer understanding of the project's potential viability and long-term value.





A key element of the agreement is the emphasis on domestic industrial participation and workforce development. The partners intend to promote localisation initiatives, support skills training programmes, and encourage greater involvement of Turkish companies throughout the project lifecycle.





The scope of work will also cover project organisation, implementation planning, cost estimates and risk assessments. Together, these activities are designed to establish a comprehensive roadmap for subsequent development phases.





The FEED stage is a critical milestone in large-scale nuclear projects because it helps define technical specifications, engineering requirements, project costs and execution strategies before a final investment decision is made.





CANDU reactors, developed in Canada, are recognised for their use of heavy water technology and their ability to operate using natural uranium fuel. The technology has been deployed in several countries and is often noted for operational flexibility and opportunities for local supply-chain participation.





“This process, which covers feasibility and front-end engineering design, will advance the project’s technical and commercial development and provide a sound basis for our final investment decisions,” Bayraktar said.





The feasibility and engineering design work is expected to generate the technical, commercial and financial data required to support potential investment decisions whilst laying the groundwork for future stages of the proposed nuclear power plant project in Turkey.





Agencies







