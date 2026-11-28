



Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a framework of principles to guide the future expansion of their Mecca defence alliance, marking another step in the development of the trilateral security pact, according to a Reuters report.





The issue was discussed during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday, where representatives examined how prospective member states could be incorporated into the alliance and what conditions should govern their participation.





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the three countries had held extensive discussions on a roadmap for nations seeking to join the bloc and had reached agreement on several guiding principles for membership.





“We held discussions on what kind of a roadmap should be followed for other countries wanting to become members... We took decisions on some principles. In short, everything is going very well,” Fidan said following the talks.





The meeting was attended not only by senior diplomats but also by the defence ministers and military chiefs of the three countries, underlining the strategic importance attached to the alliance and its future direction.





The Mecca alliance was established through a joint defence agreement signed in the Saudi holy city of Mecca in August amid growing concerns over the Iran war and wider instability across the Middle East.





The pact commits the three countries to closer security cooperation and collective deterrence. Under its core principle, an armed attack against one member is regarded as an attack against all, a structure that Turkish officials have previously compared in technical terms to NATO’s Article 5 mutual defence provision.





Since its establishment, the alliance has been working to develop its institutional framework, including mechanisms for political consultation, military coordination, intelligence sharing and collective security decision-making.





Turkish officials have previously indicated that the alliance was designed as a defensive arrangement rather than a bloc directed against any specific country. Ankara has also repeatedly stated that the pact remains open to additional regional members willing to uphold its principles.





The latest discussions in Islamabad suggest the three founding members are now moving from the alliance’s initial formation phase towards the development of formal expansion procedures, potentially opening the door to broader regional participation in the future.





The meeting demonstrated the continued commitment of Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to strengthening their strategic partnership as they seek to build a more coordinated regional security architecture in response to ongoing geopolitical challenges across the Middle East.





Agencies







