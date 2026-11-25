



Two Indian nationals were among 11 people injured after Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, a key commercial and financial hub in the Saudi capital.





Saudi Civil Defence described the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said emergency teams responded immediately to the scene. Authorities activated approved emergency procedures and took measures aimed at protecting lives and property.





According to Saudi officials, those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians.





The attack struck a tower within the King Abdullah Financial District, one of Riyadh's most prominent business centres and a focal point of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.





Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Malki confirmed that a tower in the financial district had been targeted and said the relevant authorities were conducting investigations and responding at the site.





The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that two Indian nationals were injured in the incident. In a statement, the mission said that "further details are being ascertained" and that "all possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families."





The embassy also advised Indian nationals living in the Kingdom to abide by local rules and regulations.





The strike is the latest in a series of attacks linked to the Houthis, who have previously claimed responsibility for operations targeting Riyadh and other locations in Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that the latest incident marks another attack on Riyadh's financial district amid heightened regional security tensions.





Saudi authorities have pledged a firm response to threats against civilian infrastructure, while investigations into the attack and the extent of the damage remain ongoing.





Agencies







