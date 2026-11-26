



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on their 18th anniversary, remembering the 166 innocent people who lost their lives, including six American citizens.





He also honoured the bravery and sacrifice of India’s security forces who responded to one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country’s history.





In a post on X, Gor recalled visiting the memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel earlier this year alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Reflecting on the tragedy, he stated, “On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. Earlier this year, I joined @SecRubio at the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honour the victims and the valour of India’s security forces. The United States stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and our law enforcement partnership remains vital to bringing terrorists to justice.”





His remarks underscored the continuing counter-terrorism cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, with both countries maintaining close collaboration between their law enforcement and intelligence agencies to combat transnational terrorist threats.





The anniversary marks 18 years since Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists launched a series of coordinated attacks across Mumbai on 26 November 2008. Ten heavily armed terrorists entered the city via the Arabian Sea and carried out assaults that paralysed India’s financial capital for nearly four days.





The attacks resulted in the deaths of 166 people and left more than 300 others injured. Victims included Indian citizens as well as foreign nationals from more than 20 countries, highlighting the international impact of the atrocity.





Key locations were carefully selected to maximise casualties and global attention. Among the principal targets were the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and areas around Metro Cinema. These locations were frequented by both local residents and international visitors.





A total of 140 Indians and 26 foreign nationals from 23 countries were killed during the siege. The scale and duration of the attacks effectively held large parts of Mumbai hostage and attracted worldwide media coverage.





The tragedy also claimed the lives of 18 Indian police personnel and 12 members of the Taj Hotel staff and security team, who died while protecting civilians and confronting the attackers.





Memorials across Mumbai continue to preserve the memory of those events. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, along with the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, serve as enduring reminders of the courage displayed during the attacks. Omble is remembered for sacrificing his life while helping capture Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, the sole surviving terrorist.





Nine of the attackers were killed during the security operation, while Kasab was arrested and later prosecuted. In May 2010, he was sentenced to death, and in November 2012 he was executed at a high-security prison in Pune.





The 26/11 attacks remain one of the defining moments in India’s modern history, with the scars of the tragedy continuing to affect survivors, families of the victims and the nation as a whole. Every year, India commemorates the victims while renewing its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring accountability for those responsible.





ANI







