



The United States has reportedly carried out a covert strike on Iran's strategically important Qeshm Island, located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, as part of a series of limited military operations that Washington has allegedly conducted in recent weeks.





According to reports citing US officials, the attacks were intended as defensive measures designed to limit Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes.





US officials said the operations were deliberately kept out of public view to avoid creating the impression that Washington was preparing to resume a wider military campaign against Tehran.





Explosions were reportedly heard on and around Qeshm Island, although US authorities did not publicly acknowledge the operation. US Central Command also did not immediately comment on the reports.





The developments come amid mixed signals from President Donald Trump regarding future policy towards Iran. While some administration officials have continued to examine military and economic options, Trump publicly downplayed the prospect of another major confrontation.





Asked whether he was considering striking Iran after the US midterm elections, Trump replied: "No."





He also sought to minimise the likelihood of renewed conflict, telling reporters: "We had a war with Iran. We won." Trump added that there had been no fighting for months and suggested that negotiations over Iran's nuclear program could still produce a breakthrough.





Qeshm Island occupies a highly sensitive position at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of global oil and gas shipments passes. The island reportedly hosts a large underground missile complex, a naval facility and a major desalination plant, making it a strategically significant asset for Iran.





The island had previously been targeted during earlier phases of the conflict, and US officials had at one point reportedly discussed the possibility of seizing it because of its military importance and location overlooking key maritime routes.





The reported strike occurred against a backdrop of continuing tensions across the Gulf region. Washington has maintained pressure on Tehran through military deployments, sanctions and restrictions on Iranian trade, while concerns over attacks on commercial vessels have remained a central security issue for regional governments and international shipping operators.





Iran signalled that responsibility for the next phase of diplomacy rested with Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran's conditions for an agreement had been conveyed clearly and described them as reasonable.





Senior Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, have warned that any renewed US military action would trigger retaliation both inside and outside the Middle East.





Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly continuing to assess a range of options, including further airstrikes, tighter sanctions and an expanded blockade of Iranian commerce.





Reports also indicated that US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper recently briefed Trump at the White House. The United States has reportedly moved additional missile defences and munitions into the region as a precaution against the possibility of broader military operations.





The episode highlights the delicate balance Washington is attempting to maintain, pursuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran while simultaneously preserving military pressure and strengthening its regional deterrence posture.





Agencies







