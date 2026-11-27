



Proposed US tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods are expected to have a more limited impact than initially feared, according to assessments by Jefferies and Emkay Research, Economic Times reported





The reason is that several of India's largest export categories, including electronics, pharmaceuticals and energy products, are exempt from the proposed measures or are being reviewed separately under sector-specific processes.





Emkay Research said the effective impact on Indian exports should be lower than the headline tariff rate suggests. The brokerage highlighted both the broad exemptions and the likelihood that exporters will accelerate shipments before the duties come into force.





"The effective hit should be smaller than the headline rate," Emkay Research stated, pointing to the protection offered by excluded sectors and anticipated front-loading of exports.





The firm also noted that implementation is unlikely before January 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, India's exports to the United States have remained robust, averaging USD 8.4 billion per month in FY27, with year-on-year growth recently exceeding 30 per cent.





Historical trends suggest that Indian exporters have already demonstrated an ability to adapt to tariff disruptions. Between September 2025 and March 2026, shipments to the US declined by 10 per cent, but exports to other international markets increased by 3 per cent. This diversification helped mitigate the overall impact and reduced dependence on a single destination market.





Nevertheless, Emkay cautioned that some industries could face pressure if the tariff proposals are implemented. Textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products are among the sectors most exposed to slower growth under the new framework. By contrast, electronics, pharmaceuticals and energy products are expected to continue providing strong support to India's export performance.





Jefferies estimated that pharmaceuticals, energy products and a wide range of electronics and automobile component exports account for approximately 45 per cent of India's annual exports to the US, which total around $104 billion. These categories are either excluded from the current tariff proposal or are being examined through separate investigations, reducing the immediate risk to a substantial portion of bilateral trade.





The tariff proposal emerged from a Section 301 investigation by the Office of the United States Trade Representative into concerns over structural excess manufacturing capacity. Under the proposal, tariffs could reach as high as 25 per cent on certain Indian goods.





However, US authorities have indicated that the rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if India and the United States conclude an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade that addresses the findings of the investigation. Ongoing bilateral trade negotiations are therefore expected to play a crucial role in determining the final outcome.





The wider proposal covers 14 economies and places India at a relative disadvantage compared with several Asian competitors. Proposed tariff rates for Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand stand at 18 per cent, while Japan, South Korea and Taiwan would face tariffs of 15 per cent.





Emkay also pointed to increasing domestic opposition to tariffs within the United States as a factor that could influence the final policy. Public consultations remain part of the process, with written submissions and testimony requests due by 5 January 2027 and hearings scheduled to begin on 25 January 2027.





Both Jefferies and Emkay believe the eventual impact on India will depend heavily on the progress of India-US trade talks. While certain export segments face clear risks, extensive exemptions covering some of India's most valuable export industries could significantly cushion the overall effect of the proposed tariffs on the country's trade outlook.





Agencies







