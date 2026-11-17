



The United States has introduced tighter export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a move aimed at preventing China and other countries subject to US arms embargoes from gaining access to sensitive American technology.





The new Commerce Department rule places restrictions on exports to data centres that provide significant volumes of computing capacity to companies based in countries under US arms embargoes, including China, Iran and Russia.





The measure highlights continuing debate within the Trump administration over how overseas sales of advanced American semiconductor technology should be regulated, particularly high-end chips produced by Nvidia.





The announcement follows controversy surrounding former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who stepped down last week after reports emerged of extramarital affairs, including one involving a Chinese woman employed by Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company.





Megaspeed had already attracted scrutiny from US authorities. The Commerce Department and Justice Department began investigating the company in 2024 as part of a wider inquiry into foreign firms suspected of diverting Nvidia chips into China.





The developments have intensified attention on the Commerce Department's responsibility for overseeing international sales of strategically important American technologies.





Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly challenged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a Situation Room meeting over the department's reluctance to designate Megaspeed as a potential national security threat.





The latest rule replaces an export-control framework introduced during former President Joe Biden's administration. The Trump administration allowed that policy to lapse last year, arguing that it placed unnecessary obstacles in front of American businesses.





According to sources familiar with the discussions, the Commerce Department had resisted imposing the new restrictions for some time. Other senior officials, including Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, were said to have supported stronger controls.





Analysts note that the success of the new measures will depend heavily on enforcement, which remains the responsibility of the Commerce Department.





Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, described the initiative as "the first good-faith effort to actually close loopholes in export controls in a year and a half".





The timing of the announcement has prompted expectations of a response from Beijing. However, some administration officials believe China may avoid reacting until after Trump's visit in order to prevent unnecessary tensions during the high-profile meeting.





The Commerce Department stated that the rule was "written by and at the direction of the Department of the Treasury and the National Security Council".





Amid reports of disagreements within his administration, Trump dismissed suggestions of a serious rift between Bessent and Lutnick and said he had no intention of removing the Commerce Secretary from his post.





"They're fine," Trump said. "One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow-up with China."





Trump also defended the decision not to move earlier against Megaspeed, arguing that immediate action could have damaged relations with Beijing.





"Well, he might have delayed it, but he was doing that because you could have, if you didn't delay it, if you did do something, you could have a blow-up with China," Trump said.





"We're having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it. And I'll make a decision, but I understand very well both sides," he added.





The President also voiced support for Huang, indicating that he would welcome a return by the former Nvidia leader.





"I would not mind that," Trump told reporters, adding, "I think he learned a big lesson, I guess maybe one lesson more important than the other. But I would certainly not mind seeing that."





His remarks followed reports that Huang had been discussing a possible return to Nvidia's leadership only days after resigning. Those reports emerged amid broader concerns among some senior US officials regarding his ties and the potential national security implications surrounding individuals connected to China.





The episode underscores growing tensions between economic interests and national security priorities as Washington continues efforts to tighten controls on cutting-edge technologies considered critical to the global AI race.





ANI







