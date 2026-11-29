



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has described the ongoing repair visit of the US Navy support vessel USNS Wally Schirra at Larsen & Toubro’s Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai as a strong demonstration of the deepening trust and cooperation between India and the United States.





In a message on X, Gor said, “Another strong example of the continued trust and cooperation between the United States and India is the current visit of the United States Naval Ship Wally Schirra for repairs. The ship arrived at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai, where it is undergoing routine maintenance work.”





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Military Sealift Command vessel arrived at the Kattupalli facility on 20 November under the bilateral Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA). The visit reflects the growing role of Indian shipyards in supporting foreign naval maintenance requirements and highlights India’s expanding maritime industrial capabilities.





USNS Wally Schirra is operated by the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, which provides global logistics, transport and specialised maritime support to American military forces and government agencies worldwide. The vessel is the fifth US naval ship to undergo repairs at the Kattupalli shipyard, underlining increasing international confidence in India’s ship-repair sector.





India-US cooperation in naval ship repairs began in August 2022 when USNS Charles Drew became the first American vessel to be repaired at an Indian shipyard. This was followed by maintenance work on USNS Matthew Perry and USNS Salvor in March and July 2023 respectively.





A major step forward came in April 2023 when L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy. The arrangement formalised repair and maintenance cooperation and authorised the Indian facility to undertake voyage repairs for American naval vessels. The agreement subsequently enabled a return visit by USNS Charles Drew in December 2024.





The current deployment is particularly significant because USNS Wally Schirra is the first American vessel to enter an Indian shipyard for maintenance since the implementation of a revised Standard Operating Procedure governing crew entry and exit processes.





The updated framework was developed through coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production. The streamlined procedures are intended to make India a more attractive destination for international ship-repair work by reducing administrative complexity and improving operational efficiency.





The MEA stated, “The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024. This underscores India's efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards.”





The ministry further noted that India’s geographic position along key Indo-Pacific sea lanes, combined with expanding shipyard infrastructure, a skilled workforce and improving technical expertise, places the country in a strong position to emerge as a leading regional hub for ship repair and maintenance.





The visit also aligns with broader India-US efforts to enhance maritime cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, strengthen defence-industrial collaboration and deepen logistical interoperability between the two countries.





The increasing use of Indian shipyards by US naval vessels highlights New Delhi’s ambitions to develop a globally competitive maritime services sector while supporting strategic partnerships with like-minded nations.





The continuing series of US naval repair visits to Kattupalli demonstrates both the growing maturity of India’s shipbuilding and repair ecosystem and the steadily expanding scope of India-US maritime cooperation.





ANI







