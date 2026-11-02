



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India Reem Al Hashimy during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, with both sides undertaking a comprehensive review of the rapidly expanding India-UAE relationship and examining avenues to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral engagement, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. The two leaders explored opportunities to broaden cooperation across key sectors while reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing strategic collaboration.





According to the Indian Embassy in the UAE, the meeting focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in West Asia and deliberated on a range of global issues carrying significance for both countries.





In a separate message, the Embassy welcomed Misri to the UAE as part of his official visit, underlining the importance both nations attach to sustained diplomatic engagement at the highest levels.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of frequent high-level exchanges that have become a defining feature of India-UAE relations in recent years. The relationship has evolved into one of India's most significant strategic partnerships in the Gulf region, supported by close political coordination, growing economic engagement and robust people-to-people connections.





The latest engagement follows the visit to New Delhi on 22 October by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs. At the time, India's Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as another step in maintaining the momentum of regular high-level interactions between the two countries.





His trip came shortly after a two-day visit to India by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the intensity of diplomatic contacts between the two nations.





During that visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sheikh Abdullah in Mumbai, where the leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored fresh opportunities to expand cooperation across a broad range of sectors.





Jaishankar noted that the India-UAE partnership continues to advance across trade, investment, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people exchanges, underscoring the increasingly multidimensional nature of relations between the two countries.





Retaining the Embassy's statement, the Indian side noted: "Foreign Secretary Shri @VikramMisri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest."





ANI







