



Bangalore-based space-tech Start-Up VyomIC, founded by Lokesh Kabdal, Anurag Patil and Vibhor Jain, has been offered ₹12.55 crore under IN-SPACe’s Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) 2026 to develop an indigenous atomic clock ensemble designed for high-precision timing in space.





The funding will support a ₹20.12 crore project aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in satellite-based positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) infrastructure, a critical component of modern space and navigation systems.





VyomIC’s proposed solution combines miniature atomic clocks with oven-controlled crystal oscillators, adaptive filtering and advanced steering algorithms to deliver highly stable, accurate and resilient timing systems. Such technologies play a central role in navigation satellites, secure communications networks and advanced space missions, where precise timing is essential for operational reliability.





The technology is expected to underpin the company’s planned Low Earth Orbit Positioning, Navigation and Timing (LEO-PNT) satellite constellation. By providing more accurate and dependable timing services, the system is intended to support India’s efforts to build sovereign and secure space-based navigation capabilities.





Beyond its use in the LEO-PNT constellation, the atomic clock ensemble could find applications across satellite networks, compact space platforms and future deep-space missions, where dependable timing performance remains a fundamental requirement.





The funding is structured around development milestones and is expected to accelerate the progression of the technology towards commercial readiness. The initiative is also expected to reduce India’s dependence on imported precision timing systems while strengthening the country’s growing indigenous space-tech ecosystem.





The award highlights increasing support for private-sector innovation within India’s space industry. IN-SPACe’s Technology Adoption Fund was established to help Indian space companies transform promising technologies into commercially deployable products, while boosting domestic technological capability and encouraging strategic self-reliance in critical space infrastructure.





VyomIC has previously indicated that its atomic clock technology has reached an early technology demonstration stage and is advancing towards operational deployment.





The company is also pursuing the development of India’s first private LEO-PNT satellite constellation, designed to deliver highly precise positioning, secure navigation services and assured timing capabilities for a wide range of civil and strategic applications.





Agencies







