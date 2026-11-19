



India’s decision to spend ₹1,976.40 crore on upgrading the Indian Navy’s Barak Point Defence Missile System may initially appear surprising given that the Barak-1 is a comparatively old missile system.





However, the move reflects a practical operational requirement rather than an attempt to extend the life of an obsolete weapon for its own sake.





The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth ₹1,976.40 crore with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the upgradation and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System deployed aboard Indian Navy warships. The agreement was signed in New Delhi on 18 November in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure.





Under the contract, IAI will carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the system’s hardware and software. The Ministry stated that the modernisation will provide enhanced features and a “potent range anti-air defence capability” for Indian naval platforms.





While the official announcement focuses on capability enhancement, the most important aspect of the deal may actually be obsolescence management. The Barak-1 entered Indian Navy service around 2000 and has been deployed for more than two decades on several frontline vessels, including Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Brahmaputra-class frigates and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.





Many of the electronic components, processors, sensors and support systems originally fitted to the missile architecture are now ageing. In several cases, original manufacturers no longer produce replacement parts. Without upgrades, maintaining operational readiness becomes increasingly difficult and expensive.





The Barak-1 remains a critical part of the Navy’s layered air-defence network. Although longer-range systems such as the Barak-8 can engage threats at substantial distances, the Barak-1 serves as the final missile-based defensive layer protecting a ship from incoming aircraft, drones and anti-ship missiles that penetrate outer defensive rings.





This role has become more important rather than less important. Modern anti-ship missiles are faster, more manoeuvrable and often fly extremely close to the sea surface. Unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions have also emerged as major threats to naval vessels. Consequently, warships require highly reliable point-defence systems capable of reacting within seconds.





A key reason for the upgrade is that replacing every existing Barak-1 installation immediately would be vastly more expensive and operationally disruptive than modernising systems already integrated into the fleet. Many vessels that carry the Barak-1 are expected to remain in service for years, making an upgrade a cost-effective solution.





Another important factor is timing. The indigenous Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is intended to become the future replacement for the Barak-1. However, large-scale fleet-wide induction has not yet been completed.





As a result, the Navy cannot afford a capability gap between the ageing Barak-1 and the full deployment of its indigenous successor. The upgrade will ensure existing systems remain combat effective until replacement programmes mature.





Defence analysts also note that modernisation may significantly improve reaction times, reliability, system availability, electronic resistance and engagement effectiveness, even if the missile itself remains fundamentally the same weapon.





Upgraded software, computing power and fire-control systems can provide substantial battlefield improvements without requiring a completely new missile.





The contract therefore represents less of a missile purchase and more of a fleet sustainment effort. It is intended to extend the operational relevance of a proven combat system while preserving the Navy’s close-range air-defence capability during a period of rapid technological change.





In essence, India is upgrading the Barak-1 not because it is the Navy’s most advanced missile, but because it remains indispensable. Until the indigenous VL-SRSAM is available across the fleet, the Barak-1 continues to serve as the warship’s last line of defence against some of the most dangerous aerial threats in modern naval warfare.





The deal also reinforces the longstanding defence partnership between India and Israel. Beyond the Barak-1, the two countries have collaborated extensively on air-defence technologies, including the jointly developed Barak-8 system that serves as a cornerstone of the Indian Navy’s longer-range air-defence architecture.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







