



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be absent from the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang likely to lead Beijing’s delegation instead.





The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) indicated that this would be consistent with China’s recent practice of sending its premier, rather than its president, to ASEAN-related meetings. DFA Assistant Secretary Dax Imperial noted, “On the questions regarding the representative of China for Asean Summits, it is the Chinese Premier (Premier Li Qiang) who attends the Summits, not President Xi.”





Imperial explained that Premier Li has customarily headed the Chinese delegation at ASEAN gatherings in recent years. However, he stressed that Manila has not yet received formal confirmation of Li’s attendance, adding: “We have not received the official confirmation of Premier Li Qiang's attendance, as this usually comes much closer to the Summit.”





The development comes as the Philippines finalises preparations for the regional summit, which it is hosting this year. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro discussed the forthcoming meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a telephone conversation earlier this week.





According to the DFA, Lazaro conveyed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr “looks forward” to Premier Li’s participation in the summit. In turn, Wang expressed China’s expectation that Marcos will attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November.





Both governments also assured one another that their respective leaders would receive appropriate courtesies and assistance during their visits.





The ASEAN gathering is expected to attract several prominent international leaders. US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres are anticipated to attend the Manila meetings.





Philippine Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro previously confirmed Trump’s participation, stating simply: “It is confirmed.” Washington has indicated that Trump will travel to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit before continuing to China for the APEC summit in Shenzhen.





The visit is expected to underline US commitment to its Southeast Asian allies while advancing American economic and national security interests in the region.





Trump is also scheduled to meet Xi during his China visit, providing another opportunity for engagement between Washington and Beijing as both countries seek to improve bilateral relations.





The anticipated meeting follows Xi’s state visit to the United States in September, after which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two leaders had agreed to build a constructive relationship founded on “respect, fairness and reciprocity”.





Briefing reporters on the results of that visit, Wang described their discussions as a “candid and in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere of mutual respect” covering bilateral ties and wider global issues.





Explaining the agreed principles, Wang said respect meant recognising each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and chosen development paths. On fairness, he stated: “Fairness means pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and handling differences through consultation, rejecting a zero-sum game in which one side's gain comes at the expense of the other's, and not seeking unilateral absolute advantage.”





Addressing reciprocity, Wang emphasised that both nations are sovereign equals and that neither side should pursue hegemonic or bullying behaviour.





The 49th ASEAN Summit will bring together leaders from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and the Philippines.





Manila is also expecting participation from members of the ASEAN Plus Three framework, which includes China, Japan and South Korea, as well as countries attending the East Asia Summit. The East Asia Summit’s dialogue partners include India, the United States, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia.





Philippine officials have indicated that formal attendance notifications from several participating countries are still pending as preparations continue for one of the region’s most significant diplomatic gatherings.





ANI







