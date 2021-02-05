



BANGALORE: BEML Limited has signed an MoU with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for joint development in the areas of advanced composites and autoclaves, mini-unmanned aerial vehicles, design & analysis of aircraft structure and systems.





BEML also teamed with NAL for joint development of two seater trainer aircraft through transfer of technology, according to a BEML statement.





"This will help BEML increase its footprint in the aerospace sector," the statement said.







