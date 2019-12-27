Indian Air Force's MiG-27 which retired today receives a parade at Air Force Station Jodhpur





Jodhpur: Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday decommissioned the MiG-27 aircraft after a ceremony held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.





MiG-27 swing wing fighter aircraft had been the backbone of the ground attack fleet of the Indian Air Force for the past four decades. The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet was the pride of the Indian Air Forces strike fleet since 2006.





All the other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already retired from the force.





These aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. The fleet made a stellar contribution in the Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions. The fleet also took an active part in Op-Parakram.





The upgraded version, because of its survivability had also participated in numerous national and international exercises.



