92N6E Grave Stone and 5P85TE2 TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher)

India is on track to receive the remaining S-400 Triumf missile systems from Russia by next year, following delays due to the Ukraine war. This new timeline comes after some delays in supplies due to the war in Ukraine. Russia has already delivered three units of the long-range missile systems to India under a USD 5.5 billion deal. These advanced surface-to-air missile systems are part of India’s efforts to enhance its air power capabilities, particularly in light of security challenges from China and slight possibility of threats from Pakistan, reported ET.





Let’s delve into the details:





S-400 'Triumf' Missile Systems:





India has already received three units of the long-range S-400 Triumf missile systems from Russia under a USD 5.5 billion deal.





The remaining two regiments are expected to be delivered by next year, overcoming previous delays caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Warship Deliveries





India is also set to take delivery of two Russian-built frigates:





INS Tushil: The first frigate is expected to arrive in September.

INS Tamal: The second frigate will be supplied by Russia in January.





Originally, these ships were supposed to be delivered by 2022, but the delays were attributed to Russia’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.





Stealth Frigates Deal





Russia is supplying the stealth frigates as part of a four-frigate deal signed in 2018. The remaining two ships are currently under construction in India.





Background of S-400 Deal





India signed the USD 5.5 billion deal with Russia in October 2018 to acquire five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems.





Despite warnings from the US about potential sanctions under the CAATSA act, India proceeded with the contract.





Deployment of the S-400 systems began in December 2021, with units covering parts of the border with China and the frontier with Pakistan.





Concurrently, on the indigenous front, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is spearheading Project Kusha. Set for deployment by 2028-29, Project Kusha aims to equip the air force with a long-range air defence system. This system will be capable of detecting and neutralizing enemy projectiles and armour, including cruise missiles, stealth fighter jets, and drones, at extended ranges of up to 350 km.





India’s Diplomatic Stance:





Unlike many other leading powers, India has not directly criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, India advocates for a diplomatic and dialogue-based resolution to the crisis.





Indian Air Force Bolsters Defence:





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has acquired the S-400 Triumf, renowned as the world’s most advanced air defence system.





This acquisition significantly enhances India’s air defence capabilities.





In summary, India’s strategic acquisition of the S-400 Triumf missile systems and the upcoming warship deliveries demonstrate its commitment to strengthening national security and maintaining diplomatic balance in a complex geopolitical landscape.





Our Bureau







