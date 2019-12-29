



On Friday, Congress member Andria D’Souza, better known by her moniker Ria D’Souza, became the subject of online mockery after an abject performance on a news channel during a debate.





D'Souza, who claims to be a political analyst, was left googling to figure out basic questions about the chronology of Aadhaar and NPR.





She claimed NPR was first conducted in 2003, to which the anchor points out that it was first conducted in 2010. She couldn’t explain how NPR would disturb minorities and was flabbergasted when asked who came up with Aadhaar.





Her answers left fellow panellists including Tehseen Poonawalla, Waris Pathana and Shehzad Poonawalla laughing. Even Sambit Patra, who was once hard-pressed to figure out how many zeroes there were in a trillion, couldn’t control his mirth as he hailed a 'historic debate'.





Fellow panellist Shehzad Poonawalla later tweeted: “Esteemed member of @RahulGandhiji's party & baba brigade tells @RShivshankarthat PILOT OF NPR WAS DONE IN 2015 (five years after NPR itself) ESCAPE VELOCITY OF RAHUL & HIS CHAMCHAS IQ IS ASTOUNDING Watch to believe .”

Source based news : @ProfCong deliberately sent one bright lady member on @TimesNow to "reveal" that Rahul is the smartest they have !

RT if you believe this could be true!!

Agar news galat hai to kya Professional Cong Iska khandan kar "Ria" hai?

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/TxDwKm6mfR The Congress spokespersons are as daft as their leaders. This was painfully hilarious to watch. Does All India Professionals’ Congress hire people based on their looks or their brains? This brilliant spokesperson is @RiaRevealed — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) December 27, 2019

Later, RJ Ria tweeted: “Dear @TimesNow u can get away bullying me.. But can't get Away with the fact that Delhi UP n Mangalore r facing voilence. Answer why are the jamia n aligarh students tortured??? Ur bullying will not change the fact that NRC is done to torture the poor n minority!!! I am in the show as a independent political analyst & not in any official capacity of @profcong.I condemn the attempt to insult me & Aipc where I am a normal fellow memeber. My opinions are personal.. Dear @PMOIndia since ur stooges didn't let me ask this question on air. Properly.. Let me as u here.. I was born and brought up in dubai. So does that make me a less Indian??? Just cos I don't have my birth certificate in India..”





The Congress member’s discomfort appeared to give a lot of schadenfreude to BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga who tangled with her online in the past when he claimed she charged RS





Earlier, Ria D’Souza had tangled with BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga who claimed she charged Rs 500 per tweet.





Dear @TimesNow u can get away bullying me.. But can't get Away with the fact that Delhi UP n Mangalore r facing voilence. Answer why are the jamia n aligarh students tortured??? Ur bullying will not change the fact that NRC is done to torture the poor n minority!!! https://t.co/m0brUv3UwT

— RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) December 27, 2019

Ria (@RiaRevealed), who has 55,300 followers on Twitter, describes herself as a social media activist and a member of Congress's platform for professionals and entrepreneurs.





Bagga in a tweet had attached WhatsApp conversations detailing the deal he had reached to get promotional tweets published from the @RiaRevealed handle for a fee.





He even revealed one such tweet that was tweeted from Ria''s account after the deal was sealed. The promotional tweet was later deleted.





What Is National Population Register (NPR)?





The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.





A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.





The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise. Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state.





The objective of the NPR, being carried out under the aegis of the Registrar General and ex-Officio Census Commissioner, India, is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as bio-metric particulars.





The demographic details of every individual are required for every usual resident: name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification.





In comparison, more details are required for census like information on demography, economic activity, literacy and education, and housing and household amenities besides others. The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door to door survey.





What Documents Will Be Needed?





During the NPR, a respondent will not require to produce any document. As per a statement was given by Home Minister Amit Shah to news agency ANI, NPR information will be self-attested, that is, whatever information is provided by the respondent will be deemed correct and no documents or biometric would be required.





How Is NPR Different Than NRC?





NPR is not a citizenship enumeration drive; it would also include a foreigner staying in an area for more than six months. On the other hand, NRC will contain details of only the citizens of India excluding the foreigners staying in India. The NRC process demands proof of citizenship from the respondents, so those if found without proof may face deportation or detention. But, in NPR, there is no need to provide any document, according Home Minister Amit Shah. In the NPR exercise, a person residing in the country will furnish information through a mobile app and no documents will be sought.