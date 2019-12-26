



Christmas 2019: The soldiers can be seen singing "Jingle Bells" song amid snow-capped peaks





New Delhi: It's a white Christmas for the soldiers guarding the borders at the Line of Control in Kashmir. In a video credited to the Indian Army, the soldiers can be seen singing "Jingle Bells" song amid the pristine snow-capped peaks on the holy festival today.





The soldiers gathered at a helipad this morning, where a Christmas tree and two snowmen provided a perfect setting to ring in the festival. Loud cheers and claps followed when a man dressed as Santa Claus entered the scene dancing to the song and adding the right warmth in the freezing temperature.





Yesterday, the Home Ministry had ordered "immediate" withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review. These troops were sent to the Kashmir Valley to maintain the law and order situation after the Centre scrapped the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.







