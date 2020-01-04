



The avalanche hit the army post in Machil at around 1 pm on Monday





New Delhi: Three soldiers have been killed and one is missing after an avalanche hit an army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector in Kupwara district on Monday. One soldier is in hospital with injuries. The avalanche hit the army post at around 1 pm on Monday.





In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was killed in an avalanche in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. Six other BSP Jawans were rescued. The Border Security Force is deployed along the Line of Control under the operational command of the Army.





In another avalanche, five civilians have been killed after nine people came under an avalanche in Sonmarg in Ganderbal district. Officials say four persons have been rescued after overnight rescue operations.





Due to heavy snowfall in the last 48 hours, there have been multiple avalanches in several areas in north Kashmir after which a number of soldiers were rescued.





On Monday, two teenage girls trapped under a heap of snow after an avalanche in Baramulla district were rescued by locals, officials said.







