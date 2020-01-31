



Reports said the person has been apprehended while the injured student has suffered a bullet wound on his hand





At least one person was injured as an armed man shot at protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia. Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day.





Reports said the person has been apprehended by the police while the injured student has suffered a bullet wound on his hand. The man was identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, a resident of Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar





Jamia students have been protesting since December 15 last year after police stormed the campus and vandalised library, beat up students.





According to eyewitnesses, the gunman yelled "Aao tumhein deta hun aazadi (Come, I'll give you freedom)."





Before opening fire, he shouted, "I am a Lord Ram devotee."





This comes a few days after Union minister Anurag Thakur had led slogans of 'goli maaro s**** ko' at a Delhi rally. BJP leaders have criticised the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).





Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.





The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.





Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.







