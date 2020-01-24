



New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its achievement of how it empowered India in 2019 by carrying out country''s first anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test -- Mission Shakti in Republic Day Parade. It will be a part of the mechanised contingent during the parade.





DRDO will showcase a weapon system capable of destroying an enemy satellite. The anti-satellite test was carried out on March 27 last year.





It was in 2012, the DRDO announced that India had developed capabilities to launch anti-satellite weapons.









While several nations, including Israel, have the missile range to militarise space, only three nations -- the US, Russia and China -- had hitherto tested ASAT systems by knocking down a satellite.





Also Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) used for detection, tracking and foe identification of friend or foe aerial targets of different types will also be showcased during the parade.





The mechanised contingents would be Bhishma Tank, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP -II, Sarvatra Bridge System, Short Span Bridging, 155/45 Cal Dhanush Gun, K-9 Vajra gun system and others.





Bhishma Tank is a third generation Russian main battle tank armed with 125 mm smooth bore gun. T-90 functions on the hunter killer concept. T-90 can fire four types of ammunition and also has the capability of firing a missile from the gun up to a range of 5,000 meters.





Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-II is a fully tracked, highly mobile combat vehicle. It carries seven fully armed Infantry soldiers in addition to three men crew. It is amphibious and can be used for air landing as well. Fitted with 30mm Rapid Fire Cannon and a 7.62 mm Machine Gun, it can destroy a variety of targets including tanks and combat helicopters.





The main armament of the vehicle has extremely potent AntiTank Guided Missile, ''Konkurs'' that can destroy enemy tank up to a distance of four kilometers.





Sarvatra Bridge System is one of the most advanced specialised assault bridges employed by assault or armoured Engineering units for bridging over dry and wet gaps. This bridging System is indigenously developed by the Research and Development Engineers, Dighi. The single span on one vehicle is about 15 meters, when joined together, it can bridge the max gap of 75 meters.





The Short Span Bridging System is one of the most advanced specialised assault bridges employed. It is a specialised equipment for bridging the small gap up to four meters. It is a wheeled vehicle mounted mechanically launched mobile bridging system, fitted on TATRA 6x6 vehicles manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited.





Dhanush Gun System of 155/45 Caliber is a modern indigenous Gun. The equipment developed by Ordinance Factory has been recently inducted in the Regiment of Artillery. The modern Dhanush gun system is a 45 Caliber with a range of 36.5 km. This gun is equipped with the Internal Navigation System (INS) and Advance Gun Sighting System (AGSS) and is an all terrain equipment.





K-9 Vajra gun system is a self propelled gun that would facilitate mechanised operations in desert sector with its unmatched mobility, firepower, navigation, quick deployment capability and endurance. K-9 VAJRA has reduced ammunition handling time during the firing and ensures mechanical safety of gun attachment.





The Akash Weapon System is the first indigenously developed Air Defence System capable of firing short-range surface to air missile against the enemy aerial platform. The system has the capability of carrying out surveillance of air space up to 150 km and effectively engages hostile aerial platforms up to 25 km.





The Air Force version of Akash Missile system is already operational and is in service, Transportable Satellite Terminal can be easily configured and includes a 1.8 meter and 2.4 meter parabolic antenna.