Bomb disposal squad inspect the site for IEDs at Graham Bazar, in Dibrugarh town, Assam

The Paresh Barua-led ULFA(I), along with a few other militant outfits of the Northeast, had called for a boycott of the Republic Day celebrations in the region. Three blasts had taken place in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts of Upper Assam in a span of 10 minutes -- between 8.15 and 8.25 am on Sunday, a police officer said





GUWAHATI: Militants, suspected to belong to the ‘antitalk’ faction of Ulfa, carried out four explosions in Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts of Assam on Sunday while the state was celebrating Republic day.





There were no casualties. Ulfa (independent), also known as the ‘anti-talk’ Ulfa, under commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, had called for a 12-hour general strike on Sunday to protest against the Republic Day celebrations.





The outfit had asked all residents to boycott the celebrations and stay indoors. Assam director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said four explosion had taken place. Preliminary investigation suggested the hand of the ‘anti-talk’ Ulfa. “We are investigating,” he said.





“There have been four low intensity IED blasts in Upper Assam. There have been no casualties or damage to property,” tweeted GP Singh, additional director general of police (law and order). “We will leave no stone upturned to neutralise the perpetrators,” he said. In another tweet he said, “Thanks. I love this state way more those who so claim. Won’t be a bystander to destruction of peace. Time has come to send some to meet the Creator.”





Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the bomb blasts.







