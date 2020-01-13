Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Ary Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria





New Delhi: The new Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat would have under him a mix of officials both in uniform as well as civilians.





The newly created department of military affairs headed by the CDS would have two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 25 under-secretaries. This is in addition to the four existing verticals in the defence ministry. The four verticals are departments of defence, defence production, defence research and development and ex-service welfare.





In his first official directive after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has asked top officials of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command.





The move is aimed at enhancing military synergy and optimally utilise resources of the Armed Forces. General Rawat has set June 30 as the deadline for the proposal to be submitted.





This refers to the protection of military assets from an aerial threat by the enemy. The Air Defence Command would include air defence resources of all three service chiefs.





General Rawat as CDS is the permanent chairman of the chief of staffs committee and heads the newly formed department of military affairs. He is also the single point adviser to the Defence Minister.





A six-member panel will be formed to suggest measures to speed up joint man ship among the three services. The CDS is expected to bring about jointness among the services within three years.







