CONTROP iSky-50HD EO/IR Observation System mounted on a Heron-TP combat UAV





Israel’s CONTROP Precision Technologies - specialising in electro-optics and infrared (EO/IR) solutions – has won a tender by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the supply of its iSky-50HD systems, for use on unmanned air platforms.





The iSky-50HD is a member of CONTROP’s iSky family of lightweight, compact EO/IR observation systems, which have been specifically designed for use in challenging airborne environments. The iSky-50HD features highly-sensitive multi-spectral sensors, which are gyro-stabilised and have advanced image processing algorithms, thereby providing maximum sensor ranges and performance, for a variety of airborne defence applications.





In daily operation around the world since the 1990s, the iSky systems are integrated into a wide variety of UAV, helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft and Aerostat platforms.





“We are very proud to have been awarded this strategic tender, which reflects our deep commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces with the latest technology. DRDO tested several systems and concluded that our technology and pricing was best suited to meet India’s defence requirements. We thank the DRDO for the confidence which they have shown in our products and technologies, and hope that this collaboration will lead to further projects in the future.” Hagay Azani further added.







